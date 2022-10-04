Staff Report
Six Ashtabula County team remain in contention for playoff spots as the fourth weekly football computer ratings were released on Tuesday.
The top 16 teams in each region wlll advance to the postseason once the regular season ends the weekend of Oct. 21-22.
Lakeside is rated 12th in Division II, Region 5; Geneva, 10th, DIII, Region 9; Jefferson, fifth and Edgewood, 13th, DIV, Region 13; Conneaut, ninth, DV, Region 17 and Pymatuning Valley, 14th, DVI, Region 21
The Dragons, with an average of 8.7786 points, have a big game on Friday, hosting Kirtland (7-0).
The Hornets, who are ranked second in the latest state poll, are first in DVI, Region 21.
Lakeside then goes to Orange (0-7) in Week 9, before hosting county rival Edgewood (4-3).
The Eagles (5-2) close the regular season at West Geauga (2-5), then host Perry (5-2) and Chagrin Falls (3-4).
Geneva has an average-point total of 10.6000. The Eagles moved up four spots from last week’s ratings.
The Falcons (5-2) stumbled against Struthers 42-14 last Friday. Jefferson, with an average-point total of 10.8500, hosts South Range (7-0) on Friday.
The Raiders are rated first in DV, Region 17.
The Falcons go to Poland (4-3) and Lakeview (3-4) to end the regular season.
The Warriors (4-3), who were eighth in last week’s computer ratings, look to break a two-game losing streak. They have an average point-total of 6.3643.
Edgewood is scheduled to host Chagrin Falls and Kirtland, before going to Lakeside, in the remaining three weeks of the regular season.
The Spartans (5-2) fell to North East, from Pennsylvania, 14-12 last Friday. Conneaut, with an average-point total of 7.102, is at PV on Friday.
The Spartans, who are playing an independent schedule this season, end the regular season on the road, at Brooklyn (3-4) and at former District 10 foe Harbor Creek (Pa.)
The Lakers (3-4), with three straight wins, check in with an average-point total of 4.1531.
In addition to playing Conneaut, PV is at Toronto (4-3) in the ninth week, before going to Mathews (6-1) to end the regular season,
The Lakers are 3-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference, while the Mustangs check in at 2-0.
Mathews still has to play Saint John at home Friday and at Windham on Oct. 14.
Mathews and Saint John already played each other, but the one Friday is considered a non-conference game.
Also, Madison (2-5) is rated 20th in DIII, Region 9.
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.
The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).
