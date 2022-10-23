Staff Report
It’s official.
Six Ashtabula County football teams will play in Week 11.
Jefferson, Edgewood, Geneva, Conneaut, Lakeside and Pymatuning Valley all finished in the top 16 of their respective division and region as the final Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings were released on Sunday.
The first and second round games are played on Fridays at the higher seed.
Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round, with Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Nov. 11, and DIV, VI and VII on Nov. 12.
Division IV, Region 13
Jefferson is the highest ranking county team entering the postseason. The Falcons (7-3) are ranked sixth with an average-point total of 17.1500.
Jefferson, which is on a two-game winning streak, is slated to host Northeast 8 Conference foe Poland (5-5), the 11th seed with an average of12.9545 points, on Saturday night.
The teams played on Oct. 14 with the Falcons claiming a 27-13 win.
Edgewood made a jump from 15th to ninth after a dramatic 32-28 win over Lakeside on Friday night.
The Warriors (6-4), who have won two of their last three games, are slated to play at No. 8 Struthers on Saturday night.
Edgewood has an average-point total of 13.55, while Struthers checks in at 14.7388. The Warriors are making their first non-COVID-19 related playoff appearance since 2012.
The Tigers (6-4) have captured five straight wins after a 21-14 overtime loss to Hubbard on Sept. 16.
Division III, Region 9
Geneva, as a No. 9 seed, will play at No. 8 Gilmour Academy in the first round.
The Lancers (8-1) finished with an average-point total of 18.0536, just ahead of the Eagles (7-3) 17.75.
Geneva has won four of its last five contests.
“We’re very proud of our team,” Eagles coach Don Shymske said. “We exceeded expectations this year, and the boys did a great job of learning from our mistakes.
“My coaches were excellent at addressing and correcting deficiencies and the players accepted the lessons they were taught.”
Geneva is making its first non-COVID-19 playoff appearance since 1989.
Gilmour has claimed four straight wins. Their lone loss on the second was 28-20 at University School on Sept. 24.
DV, Region 17
Conneaut finished eighth in the final computer ratings.
The Spartans (8-2) are scheduled to host No. 9 Garrettsville Garfield.
Conneaut, with an average-point total of 14.3263 points, has notched three consecutive wins.
The Spartans are making their first playoff appearance since 1985, which doesn’t include the 2020 COVID-19 season.
The G-Men (8-2), winners of six games in their last seven, closed with an average-point total 14.0201.
DII, Region 5
The Dragons dropped to 15th after the loss to Edgewood.
Lakeside, which is making its third straight playoff appearance, is at No. 2 Riverside.
The Dragons (6-4) recorded an average-point total of 9.2500.
The Beavers (9-1) are on a seven-game winning streak after a 7-6 loss to Mentor in Week 3. They finished with 34.2768 average-total points.
DVI, Region 21
The Lakers are another team which enhanced their playoff spot after a win.
PV (4-6), which had been 15th, moved to 12th after defeating Mathews 24-14 to win the Northeastern Athletic Conference on Friday.
The Lakers, with an average-point total of 8.3388, are at No. 5 Brookfield. PV is making its third straight playoff appearance.
“We’re excited for our players to earn a spot in the playoffs,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said.
The Warriors (9-1) are on a nine-game winning streak since losing their opener to Ursuline 52-14. Brookfield checks in with 17.5786.
Pairings shown with regional seed.
All games on Friday start at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.
Division I
Region 1
• 16 Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
• 15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)
• 14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)
• 13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)
• 12 Cleveland John Marshall School of Engineering (6-4) at 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (6-3) (site TBA)
• 11 Canton GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)
• 10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)
• 9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Massillon Jackson (5-5)
Region 2
• 16 Lewis Center Olentangy (4-6) at 1 Dublin Jerome (8-2)
• 15 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)
• 14 Clayton Northmont (5-5) at 3 Centerville (8-2)
• 13 Findlay (5-5) at 4 Perrysburg (9-1)
• 12 Delaware Hayes (7-3) at 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-3)
• 11 Marysville (6-4) at 6 Dublin Coffman (7-3)
• 10 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) at 7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3)
• 9 Toledo Whitmer (7-3) at 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5)
Region 3
• 16 Lancaster (2-8) vs. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (9-1) at Whitehall-Yearling High School
• 15 Reynoldsburg (3-7) at 2 Upper Arlington (8-2)
• 14 Westerville North (3-7) at 3 New Albany (7-3)
• 13 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) at 4 Pickerington Central (7-3)
• 12 Groveport Madison (5-5) at 5 Pickerington North (6-4)
• 11 Hilliard Davidson (4-6) at 6 Grove City (6-4)
• 10 Westerville Central (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Darby (5-5)
• 9 Hilliard Bradley (4-6) at 8 Thomas Worthington (6-4)
Region 4
• 16 Hamilton (3-7) at 1 Cincinnati Moeller (9-1)
• 15 Middletown (3-7) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (8-2)
• 14 Lebanon (4-6) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (10-0)
• 13 Cincinnati Oak Hills (5-5) at 4 Springboro (7-3)
• 12 Cincinnati Colerain (4-6) at 5 Mason (8-2)
• 11 Cincinnati West Clermont (5-5) at 6 Cincinnati Princeton (8-2)
• 10 Cincinnati Western Hills (5-5) at 7 Milford (8-2)
• 9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (7-3)
Division II
Region 5
• 16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)
• 15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)
• 14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)
• 13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (9-1)
• 12 Cleveland School of Science and Medicine (7-3) at 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-3)
• 11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)
• 10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)
• 9 Cleveland Rhodes School of Environmental Studies (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)
Region 6
• 16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)
• 15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Medina Highland (10-0)
• 14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)
• 13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1)
• 12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)
• 11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)
• 10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)
• 9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)
Region 7
• 16 Massillon Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon Washington (8-1)
• 15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Uniontown Lake (9-1)
• 14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)
• 13 Columbus Northland (5-4) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-2)
• 12 Uniontown Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)
• 11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)
• 10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Col. St. Francis DeSales (5-4)
• 9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Col. Independence (7-2)
Region 8
• 16 Cincinnati La Salle (1-8) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-0)
• 15 Morrow Little Miami (3-7) at 2 Xenia (10-0)
• 14 Lima Senior (3-7) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (9-1)
• 13 Sidney (4-6) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (9-1)
• 12 Loveland (4-6) at 5 Cincinnati Withrow (7-3)
• 11 Riverside Stebbins (4-5) at 6 Piqua (8-2)
• 10 Cincinnati Anderson (5-5) at 7 Troy (7-3)
• 9 Hamilton Ross (5-5) at 8 Cinc. Northwest (6-4)
Division III
Region 9
• 16 Akron East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)
• 15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)
• 14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)
• 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley University School (8-1) at Euclid High School
• 12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)
• 11 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)
• 10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3)
• 9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (8-1)
Region 10
• 16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-2)
• 15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)
• 14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)
• 13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2)
• 12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)
• 11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)
• 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5) at 7 Medina Buckeye (7-3)
• 9 Tol. Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Luth. West (9-1)
Region 11
• 16 Circleville (5-5) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (9-1)
• 15 Washington Court House Miami Trace (4-6) at 2 Jackson (8-2)
• 14 Columbus Hamilton Township (6-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-1)
• 13 Plain City Jonathon Alder (6-4) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2)
• 12 Columbus Beechcroft (6-3) at 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-1)
• 11 Chillicothe (7-3) at 6 London (7-3)
• 10 Bellefontaine (8-2) at 7 Granville (8-2)
• 9 Wash. Court House (8-2) at 8 Col. South (8-1)
Region 12
• 16 Cincinnati Woodward (5-5) vs. 1 Hamilton Badin (10-0) at Hamilton High School
• 15 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (5-5) at 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (9-1)
• 14 Hillsboro (4-6) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1)
• 13 Wilmington (5-5) at 4 Wapakoneta (9-1)
• 12 Celina (6-4) at 5 Bellbrook (8-2)
• 11 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at 6 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (6-4)
• 10 Monroe (6-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Hughes (6-3) at TBA
• 9 New Richmond (7-3) at 8 New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4)
Division IV
Region 13
• 16 Mogadore Field (4-6) at 1 Beloit West Branch (9-1)
• 15 Akron Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver (8-2)
• 14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)
• 13 Akr. Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (7-3)
• 12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3)
• 11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)
• 10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)
• 9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)
Region 14
• 16 Napoleon (4-6) vs. 1 Cleveland Glenville (9-0) at Collinwood High School
• 15 Shelby (5-5) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)
• 14 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (9-1)
• 13 Bryan (6-4) at 4 Elyria Catholic (8-2)
• 12 Upper Sandusky (5-5) at 5 Bellville Clear Fork (9-1)
• 11 Wauseon (6-4) at 6 Van Wert (9-1)
• 10 Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4) at 7 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)
• 9 Galion (6-4) at 8 Bellevue (6-4)
Region 15
• 16 McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) at 1 St. Clairsville (8-2)
• 15 Carrollton (7-3) at 2 Steubenville (8-2)
• 14 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at 3 Col. East (8-1)
• 13 Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3)
• 12 Newark Licking Valley (5-5) at 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-2)
• 11 Cambridge (7-3) at 6 Circleville Logan Elm (8-2)
• 10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (4-6) at 7 New Lexington (8-2)
• 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (6-3) at 8 Columbus Marion-Franklin (6-3)
Region 16
• 16 Waverly (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)
• 15 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (5-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (8-2)
• 14 Eaton (6-4) at 3 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-3)
• 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-5) at 4 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)
• 12 St. Paris Graham (5-5) at 5 Urbana (5-5)
• 11 Dayton Northridge (7-2) at 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (5-5)
• 10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 7 Reading (7-3)
• 9 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) at 8 Springfield Shawnee (6-4)
Division V
Region 17
• 16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 Canfield South Range (10-0)
• 15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)
• 14 Wooster Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (8-2)
• 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)
• 12 Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Creston Norwayne (7-3)
• 11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Navarre Fairless (8-2)
• 10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)
• 9 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)
Region 18
• 16 Port Clinton (5-5) at 1 Liberty Center (10-0)
• 15 Delta (5-5) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)
• 14 Fredericktown (6-4) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)
• 13 Richwood North Union (7-3) at 4 Coldwater (9-1)
• 12 Milan Edison (6-4) at 5 Huron (8-2)
• 11 Genoa Area (6-4) at 6 Oak Harbor (9-1)
• 10 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 7 Marengo Highland (7-3)
• 9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-3) at 8 Archbold (8-2)
Region 19
• 16 Minford (6-4) at 1 Ironton (10-0)
• 15 Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (10-0)
• 14 Piketon (6-4) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)
• 13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (4-5) at 4 Centerburg (9-1)
• 12 McDermott Northwest (7-3) at 5 Portsmouth West (9-1)
• 11 Heath (6-4) at 6 Wheelersburg (7-3)
• 10 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)
• 9 Portsmouth (6-4) at 8 Belmont Union Local (5-4)
Region 20
• 16 Carlisle (4-6) at 1 Germantown Valley View (9-1)
• 15 Springfield Greenon (4-6) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (9-0)
• 14 Waynesville (3-7) at 3 Spring. Northeastern (10-0)
• 13 Cincinnati Clark Montessori (6-3) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (10-0)
• 12 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (7-3) at 5 Cincinnati Madeira (9-1)
• 11 Cinc.i Purcell Marian (6-4) at 6 Brookville (9-1)
• 10 Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) at 7 Jamestown Greenview (9-1)
• 9 Blanchester (7-3) at 8 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (6-4)
Division VI
Region 21
• 16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)
• 15 Ravenna Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)
• 14 Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) at Boardman High School
• 13 North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)
• 12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)
• 11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)
• 10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton CC (6-4)
• 9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)
Region 22
• 16 Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) at 1 Carey (10-0)
• 15 Haviland Wayne Trace (5-5) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)
• 14 Ashland Mapleton (6-4) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (10-0)
• 13 Collins Western Reserve (6-4) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (8-2)
• 12 Sullivan Black River (6-4) at 5 Columbus Grove (8-2)
• 11 Attica Seneca East (7-3) at 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-2)
• 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Toledo Ottawa Hills (8-1)
• 9 Castalia Margaretta (8-2) at 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2)
Region 23
• 16 Marion Elgin (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)
• 15 Grove City Christian (5-5) at 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)
• 14 Galion Northmor (5-5) at 3 Bellaire (6-4), Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
• 13 West Jefferson (4-6) at 4 Newcomerstown (8-2)
• 12 Malvern (8-2) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4)
• 11 Mount Gilead (6-4) at 6 Worth. Christian (7-3)
• 10 Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) at 7 Loudonville (6-4)
• 9 Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) at 8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-4)
Region 24
• 16 Anna (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)
• 15 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at 2 Harrod Allen East (9-1)
• 14 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)
• 13 New Paris National Trail (6-4) at 4 Versailles (7-3)
• 12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (6-4) at 5 Williamsburg (8-2)
• 11 Beaver Eastern (4-6) at 6 Cincinnati Country Day (8-1)
• 10 Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-4)
• 9 North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) at 8 West Liberty-Salem (5-5)
Division VII
Region 25
• 16 Fairport Harding (4-6) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School
• 15 Steubenville Catholic Central (3-7) at 2 Lowellville (10-0)
• 14 Windham (4-5) at 3 Danville (8-2)
• 13 Greenwich South Central (4-6) at 4 Salineville Southern (9-1)
• 12 Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) at 5 Norwalk St. Paul (7-3)
• 11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (6-4) at 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4)
• 10 Lucas (4-6) at 7 Toronto (7-3)
• 9 Vienna Mathews (8-2) at 8 New Middletown Springfield (6-4)
Region 26
• 16 Edon (5-5) at 1 McComb (9-1)
• 15 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 2 Antwerp (10-0)
• 14 Pioneer North Central (6-4) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0)
• 13 Tiffin Calvert (6-4) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (6-4)
• 12 Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at 5 Arlington (9-1)
• 11 Edgerton (7-3) at 6 Gibsonburg (8-2)
• 10 Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at 7 Defiance Ayersville (7-3)
• 9 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at 8 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-2)
Region 27
• 16 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-7) at 1 Newark Catholic (7-1)
• 15 Corning Miller (3-7) at 2 Hannibal River (9-1)
• 14 New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (9-1)
• 13 Shadyside (3-7) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)
• 12 Racine Southern (4-6) at 5 Waterford (7-3)
• 11 Crown City South Gallia (4-6) at 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-5)
• 10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (5-5) at 7 Bridgeport (5-5)
• 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) at 8 Franklin Furnace Green (6-4)
Region 28
• 16 Cin. Riverview East Academy (3-6) at 1 Ansonia (9-1)
• 15 St. Henry (2-8) at 2 Fort Loramie (8-2)
• 14 Lockland (2-7) at 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)
13 Sidney Lehman Catholic (4-6) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (7-3)
• 12 Cedarville (4-5) at 5 New Bremen (7-3)
• 11 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 6 Minster (6-4)
• 10 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (5-5) at 7 South Charleston Southeastern (6-4)
• 9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) at 8 Springfield Catholic Central (6-4)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.