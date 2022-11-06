Edgewood's Maddie Crooks had the highest finish of six Ashtabula County runners competing Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Meet outside Columbus.
Crooks, a sophomore, finished 27th in the Division II race with a time of 19:38 and Warrior teammate Tammy Liplin, a junior, finished 77th in a time of 20:37.
"They both ran well. Maddie ran extremely well," said Edgewood coach Steve Hill.
Crooks qualified as a freshman and was unable to finish due to an illness, but came back this year to avenge that performance.
"She had a lot to prove", Hill said.
It was unclear where Crooks fit in the competition, Hill said. He said projections ranged from 36th to 66th but she finished way better than that earning a spot as a Division II All-Ohio runner.
Hill said the first 20 placers received medals and 21 to 30 placers receive certificates to award their accomplishments.
Hill said Liplin also ran a good race.
"This was a big step just for her to get down here," he said.
The warm weather was also not in Liplin's favor, Hill said. She said she likes temperatures 55 and below but still ran well.
Also in the Division II race Geneva's Mya Evangelista finished 84th in a time of 20:38.
Geneva coach Emily Long said Evangelista stayed close to her plan and maintained contact with Liplin.
"For her first trip to state we were very happy," Long said.
She said Evangelista has been dealing with an a knee condition that occurs with young people during their growing years.
"We've been trying to get her through," she said of the last two weeks of training leading up to regional and the state meet.
Grand Valley coach Kurtis Fisher said David and Anna Steimle performed well in the Division III meet.
"They ran a good race," Fisher said.
David Steimle, a senior, finished 59th in a time of 17:10 and his younger sister Anna, a sophomore, finished 99th in a time of 21:49.
David Steimle finished 72nd at the 2021 state meet so he improved by 13 places in a year.
Fisher said they both went out in the pace groups they were looking to find.
"She handled the first-mile chaos. She got herself in a pretty good place," Fisher said.
He said he was happy Anna finished in the top 100 as a sophomore.
Jefferson's Stephen Sly completed the Ashtabula County contingent finished 79th in a time of 17:20 in the Division II race.
"We felt pretty good. He went out and gave it his all," said Jefferson coach T.J. Furman. He said sly ran a 5:19 mile and came through the two-mile at 10:52.
The front pace at the start of the state cross country meet can make the second part of the race a big challenge. Furman said Sly was 110th at the mile mark with the 5:19 and was able to pass 31 runners before the end of the race.
"I am very proud of him, not only as a runner but the young man he is becoming," Furman said.
