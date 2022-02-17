It’s business as usual for the Geneva football program this offseason, except for one caveat.
Instead of Chip Sorber leading the Eagles, Don Shymske is in charge of getting Geneva ready for the 2022 season.
“The kids all know who I am so there’s not a shock factor,” said Shymske, who was an assistant coach at Geneva for 16 years before taking over as head coach recently. “We’ve picked up where we left off. It’s been like it’s been over the course the past few years.”
Sorber said it’s Shymske’s time.
“It’s good for Geneva, it’s good for Don,” Sorber said. “Don’s a hard worker. He’s good with the kids and he’s been in the game a long time.”
Shymske is looking forward to leading his alma mater.
“It’s definitely special,” he said. “I started under Tony Hassett and then Chip. Both were wonderful. A person I admire is Tom Koehler, my high school coach. I hope to continue the tradition of Geneva football.”
Shymske, a history teacher at Geneva High School, said the goal is establishing expectations.
“I was at the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club banquet in December,” he said. “Most of them talked about how football and the coaches made them better men.”
Shymske knows the preparation starts with the offseason, which had already began.
“I’ve always been a strong advocate of the weight room,” he said. “It’s something that is vital to the success of an athlete for all sports. Getting in the weight room can make a better overall athlete.”
The Eagles finished the 2021 season at 3-7, but in the two years prior, Geneva went 16-4. In the 2020 season, the Eagles won two Division III, Region 9 tournament games, before falling to eventual DIII state champion Chardon.
Shymske wants to see his players compete in practice and in games.
“We’ll see what we have once August rolls around,” he said. “Our senior class is small in numbers, but our expectations is to go out and compete, and hope to carry it over with wins.”
Geneva is slated to open the 2022 season against Madison, followed by Struthers and New Middletown Springfield, before entering Chagrin Valley Conference play.
Springfield has reached the Division VI state finals in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Geneva also has gone against perennial state power Kirtland in recent years.
“We’ve gotten away from the woah is me attitude,” Shymske said. “Our guys expect to win.”
In the 2023 season, Geneva is slated to compete in the CVC Lake Division, along with Madison, Lakeside, Edgewood and Jefferson.
Madison, Jefferson and Conneaut are scheduled to join the CVC starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Shymske said the Eagles will likely run the same offensive and defense schemes with the possibility of new twists.
“We’ve been running the wing-T,” he said. “That’s our base offense, but I’ll have more input. Defensively, it’s primarily a multi front.”
As the Eagles defensive coordinator, Shymske was involved mostly on one side of the ball. But that will change.
“I need to make sure I’m looking at the overall perspective of the team,” he said. “I think it will be an adjustment, but I have a good group of guys around me.”
Shymske’s ultimate goal is to continue moving the Geneva football program forward.
“We’ve installed a lot of our terminology all the way down through your youth leagues,” he said. “It’s a benefit to continue with our system.”
