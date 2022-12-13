PERRY — The effort was there for the Edgewood girls basketball team against the Pirates Tuesday night.
Unfortunately enough healthy players were not.
Perry defeated the Warriors 48-42 in a Chagrin Valley
Conference matchup at Perry High School Tuesday evening.
Edgewood, which sustained its first loss of the season, came into the game missing two key starters — Johanna Annick and Giavanna Victor — and other players.
On a night where it would have been easy to pack it in, though, the Warriors battled back from an early deficit all night long.
But in the end, Perry had a little too much.
The fight his team played with was more than enough for Edgewood coach Randy Vencill to smile about.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Vencill said. “We had a lot of sick girls, girls under the weather, we were missing a couple of girls, but the ones that did play gave 110 percent. It was a total team effort and I can’t say how proud I am of them.”
In the early going, the Pirates (5-2, 3-2 CVC) scored the first seven points of the game and were up 15-3 late in the first quarter.
Edgewood battled back in the second stanza, however, by hitting four of their first five shots and holding the Pirates without a point for nearly five minutes.
Perry regrouped to close out the half with a 7-0 run for a 22-15 lead.
The Pirates took a commanding 32-18 lead with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. But once again, the Warriors battled back.
They used a full-court
press to force four consecutive turnovers and run off 10 straight points to cut the deficit to 32-28 by the end of the quarter.
With a shorthanded roster, Vencill said he had to be
selective about when to
apply full-court defensive pressure.
“We pondered what we were going to do with a limited amount of girls,” he said. “We knew we could not press the whole game, but finally
we decided we were going to roll the dice with the press and it worked.”
Perry coach Roy Infalvi said both teams did a nice job of making adjustments as the game progressed.
“I think we made some adjustments at halftime and they did a nice job of moving Kaci [Kanicki” around,” he said. “I thought we did a good job against them in the first half, but when things got a little bit tight and the intensity picked up, they turned us over a little bit and made us rush a little bit.
“Their coach does a great job and he has a great team, so I’m just happy to get out with a win.”
Perry opened up a little bit of breathing room in the fourth quarter, pushing its lead to 41-32.
But, a turnaround jumper from Kanicki in the paint followed, by Avery Vencill and Annie Johnston going 5 of 6 at the free-throw line cut the Pirate lead to 43-41 with 1:20 remaining.
The Pirates closeed it out , though, scoring on a second shot opportunity by Sophia Makad with 43 seconds to play and the Warriors could get no closer.
Kanicki led Edgewood with 15 points.
Johnston scored
eight points and Katelynn McCollister added seven.
The Pirates received 18 points from Makad and 10 from Izzy
McKoon.
Edgewood (6-1, 3-1 CVC) is scheduled to host West Geauga on Friday night.
