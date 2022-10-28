PAINESVILLE — The 2022 football season didn’t go exactly how Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards envisioned.
It certainly didn’t end the way he had hoped for either.
The scoreboard showed that his Dragons left Riverside Stadium with a 63-6 loss to the highly-ranked Beavers in the opening round of the Division II, Region 5 playoffs.
Admist the lopsided score, Edwards team had to perform like it had most the season — with multiple injuries to key players.
“Our kids battled through a lot of adversity,” Edwards said afterwards, reflecting on the season. “Injuries … guys being out 2, 3, 4 weeks … some for the season.
“Just this week, we have 48 guys on our roster and 17 of them out with injuries and six kids out because of COVID or the flu. When you have 48 and you cut it down to 24, you are fighting an uphill battle.”
None-the-less, Lakeside finished with a 6-5 record — its second straight winning season and playoff appearance. The six wins is the most Lakeside has won since the 2005 season.
As for the game, Riverside showcased why it was the second seed in the region heading into the playoffs.
Standout quarterback Mikey Maloney, who has thrown for 1,992 yards and 25 touchdowns this season (only three interceptions), and rushed for additional 584 yards and 13 touchdowns, played only the first half against Lakeside but made his impact early.
Maloney accounted for four first half touchdowns, helping the hosts build a 42-0 lead going into the lockerroom.
The junior completed 10 of his 12 first half passes for 121 yards, including three touchdown passes — a 32-yarder to classmate Brady McKnight on the opening drive and passes of 24 and 1 to senior Jake Elly.
Maloney also scored on a 5-yard run to give the hosts a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“They are the real deal,” Edwards said of Riverside. “Their quarterback is a heck of a football player and makes a bunch of plays. And, that’s the best defense we’ve gone up against this year.”
Nine starters were out for Lakeside, including junior quarterback Alex DiSalvatore, who has taken the majority of snaps behind center this season.
Senior Angelo Collazo performed admirably in his spot start at quarterback, his first time playing the position since seventh grade.
Collazo completed all five of his first half passes for 25 yards and ended up scoring Lakeside’s only points, a 2-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes remaining in the game. Collazo was one of 10 seniors Edwards was sad to say good-bye to afterwards.
“This is a special senior class,” he said. “They were in eighth grade when I got here and I knew they were going to be special. I just told them that I didn’t want it to end.
“Sometimes in life it isn’t always about the result, but the journey, and I enjoyed myself so much with this group of kids this year that I am going to be standing around Monday trying to figure out what to do because I enjoyed it so much.”
Riverside (10-1) is scheduled to host Nordonia in a second-round playoff game next Friday.
