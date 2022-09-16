SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — On a night where the Lakeside football team was missing several key players, they certainly could not afford to miss on opportunities.
They did.
The Dragons fell to Perry 29-6 in a Chagrin Valley Conference battle at Lakeside Stadium.
Lakeside came into the game without the services of both their top two playmakers — J’Shon Sanders and Malachi Matlock and one of their best linemen Randy Valeriano — plus other key players.
Dragons coach Buzz Edwards, however, didn’t use who wasn’t playing as an excuse for the guys who were.
“I don’t care who is in and who’s out,” he said. “The expectation is for our guys to perform, to step up and play, and we didn’t do that. There’s no excuses for why we can’t be successful. That’s a good football team, we’re a good football team, too. It’s Week 4 of high school football season, everyone has people out.”
After giving up a touchdown on Perry’s opening drive, Lakeside marched back, going 53 yards on nine plays. It was capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Alex DiSalvatore to Jimmy Timonere.
The Pirates answered back on a 45-yard strike from Walter Moses to Jaden Hacking.
The Lakeside defense kept the Pirates off the board the rest of the half, though. Bthe offense could not capitalize on a few golden opportunities.
Perry (4-1) coughed the ball up at its own 44 in the second quarter. But, the Dragons were unable to advance the ball, turning it over on downs.
Later in the half, Lakeside marched from its own 45 into the red zone, converting two fourth-downs along the way. On a third and six call from the Perry 10, however, DiSalvatore was picked off to end the drive.
In the second half, Lakeside could not mount a running attack and failed to pick up even one first down.
Again, Edwards would not make any excuses for the inability to establish an attack.
“We missed people, we played terribly up front on the offensive line,” he said. “We have to do a better job. We have to be able to run the football, it’s high school football, we have to find a way.”
Meanwhile, as Lakeside struggled, the Pirates, as they did with the first possession of the game, had a drive resulting in a touchdown.Moses found Jaden Hacking on a 5-yard scoring strike.
Perry added one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Brayden Richards went in from 4 yards out to finish the scoring.
Moses finished the nigh completing 18 of 23 passes for 236 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Richards had 119 yards on 14 carries with a score.
Still yet, Lakeside was very much in the game late in the second half.
Down 22-6, Malachi Donahue recovered a fumble to get the offense the ball at the Perry 34 with 9:45 remaining.
But the offense could not capitalize.
After winning their first three games, the Dragons have now lost their last two.
Lakeside hosts West Geauga for Homecoming next Friday.
Edwards vowed that improvements would be made.
“We were a good football team the first three weeks of the season,” he said. “The last two weeks we haven’t been very good. I don’t know what happened, but I’m going to fix it.”
