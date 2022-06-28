CONNEAUT — Eddie Todaro keeps coming back to Ohio’s sharpest corner to provide a day of fun and raise money to help educate children from the Conneaut Area City Schools.
Todaro graduated from Conneaut High School in 1996 and loves the game of basketball. He lives in Florida, but wanted to help his hometown and provide a basketball tournament for area players.
The third edition of the Shoot out at the Shore included seven teams seeking to compete and have a good time playing the game they love.
“This is definitely a prep for the West Side Shootout,” Todaro said of the basketball tournament which starts Thursday in Ashtabula.
“When all is said and done there will ber $2,500 donated to the Conneaut Education Foundation,” Todaro added.
Many local players participated in the event including Marcus Ernst, a graduate of Edgewood High School and Malone University, who is scheduled to play in a basketball showcase in Las Vegas July 11-13 to show his skills to European and Australian professional teams.
“It was a great turnout and had a lot of fun playing with guys from the county,” Ernst said. “Eddie did an amazing job of setting up a day of competitive and fun basketball.
“It’s always fund when you can team up with friends from high school no matter what school then went to. Our team consisted of myself and two other Edgewood players, Tye [Rood] and Dalton [Dragon] and three Lakeside players we’ve already been friends with ... Zay Mathers, Reggie Bryant and Ceon Howell. It’s nice getting out there and winning back-to-back championships with those guys.”
Coaches, general managers, scouts and agents from more than 30 countries worldwide, representing hundreds of professional teams, are expected to attend the No. 1 exposure camp in America in Las Vegas.
Lakeside graduate Brandon Ford, who presently plays at Akron University, was also in attendance for the event.
Todaro said the tournament is open to players 17 years of age and older, but some
16 year olds played this year to fill out some of the teams.
Marvel Jones of Conneaut said he
really enjoyed the tournament but was a bit tired after four straight games.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “This is a good group of fellas having fun, but I am tired,” he said with a laugh.
Commented
