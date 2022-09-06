Kaytee Shimek and Alex DeGeorge were teammates on the Lakeside girls soccer team, graduating in 2014.
The duo has joined forces again, this time coaching the Edgewood Warriors.
Shimek, formerly Kaytee Candela, is the girls soccer head coach, while DeGeorge is the assistant/JV coach.
“We have been great friends,” Shimek said. “As players, we were always in-sync. Having her on the coaching staff has benefitted the girls. They get to see the bond and mutual respect with somebody.”
The task for Shimek and DeGeorge is to build the program on and off the field.
“We want to get them used to the family atmosphere, and build skills and knowledge,” Shimek said.
“We’re really stressing team-building. It’s good not only for soccer, we want to bring that grit and intensity, show them the love for each other and teach them.”
Shimek, the 2013 Ashtabula County Girls Soccer Player of the Year, brings impressive credentials to the table.
She broke Lakeside records of goals in a season at 23 and career with 65.
Shimek went on to play at Thiel College, where she ended fifth in school history in assists and sixth in goals.
She also had a unique opportunity in 2012.
Shimek played overseas with the Claymores soccer club, a team which gave her an opportunity to play in Scotland.
“I was the only girl so I ended up playing with Brazilians,” she said. “It was an awesome experience.”
Shimek graduated from Thiel with a degree in early childhood education and special education. She teaches seventh grade at Braden Middle School.
“I got to know the students and decided it was the best for me and my family to pursue coaching and see where it takes me,” she said.
Shimek is married to Tony Shimek, and the couple have a son, Parker, 1.
On the field, the Warriors are a senior-laden team. They are 2-3 entering tonight’s match at Beachwood.
The captains are seniors, defender-midfielder Victoria Weaver and forwards Emily Weeks and Josie Measel.
Other key seniors on the team include defenders Tori Skaruppa and Brianna Melaragno, midfielder Lily-Grace Allenbaugh and goalie Hailey Exley.
“The seniors provide much leadership to the team,” Shimek said. “They are hardworking and go-getters.
“They are paving the way for the underclassmen and they are helping build the program. They are amazing well-rounded athletes.”
There are underclassmen, however, who are already making it on the field this season.
The group consists of junior midfielder Katie McCollister; sophomore midfielder Montana Estok and freshman defender Natalie Stump.
“The underclassmen are learning as much as they can from the seniors,” Shimek said. “They are really showing up with building a family, and learning team traditions.
“I am proud of how much they have grown and have learned this season so far.”
Shimek said the goals are to win, teach and build.
“We want to send our seniors out in a positive note, and create the foundation we’re all together,” she said. “We want to keep developing the Edgewood soccer program.
“I see positives, and this program is developing.”
