Listed in the contacts tab on Olajuwon Cooper’s phone, the Edgewood football coach finds not only Tony Hall’s name and number with an emoji to go along with it, but an idea of what he means to his coach and program.
“Tony (MY QB) Hall” is how his contact information appears on the coach’s phone.
A few years ago, Hall, then a sophomore, was thrown in behind center more less as an act of desperation, after the previous starter left the team.
Last year, however, in his first full season as starter, Hall led the Warriors to their first winning season in a decade, including defeating Conneaut (15-14), West Geauga (33-20) and Lakeside (32-28), programs that have had success against Edgewood over the years.
As Edgewood prepares for the 2023 season, which kicks off at home Friday against Liberty, there is now no question about who is in control of the Warriors offense and who the leader of the team is.
There’s also no doubt about that leader feeling ready to do whatever he’s called on to do.
“For sure,” Hall said. “I’ve worked a lot with our offensive coordinator, Terrence Henton, learning the plays inside and out, and learning how to read different defenses, how to call plays. Pretty much coach T and coach Cooper have given me full capability to call all audibles, so I feel like that’s a huge growth for me.”
The growth was actually becoming evident a year ago when Hall completed just under 54% of his passes for 1,896 yards and 20 touchdowns. Much of that came in the middle and second half of the season as the offense started to click.
What Hall’s passing numbers do not show, though is the growth and leadership that he developed, leadership that his coach highly values.
“It’s absolutely his team,” Cooper said. “It’s his offense. He knows that as he goes, we go. But more importantly, he wants that responsibility. A lot of kids want to play quarterback, but they don’t want the leadership component that comes with it. Tony has embraced all of that.”
On the field, Hall, who stands 5-foot-11 has the type of mobility to move in the pocket, eluding the rush, and finding open receivers, then showing off the arm that serves behind the plate as his role as catcher on the Warriors baseball team.
He can energize his team with his presence and credibility when they need a lift, but also shows the humility to connect with everyone on the team.
He’s a beacon for our culture and a beacon for our team,” Cooper said. “Whether you’re the star player or the water boy, he treats everybody the same. I think that speaks volumes for his leadership.”
Cooper was in his first year as head coach when Hall was rushed into action.
Though he was playing an offense designed for another quarterback, the coach said he “never blinked” and that the team was actually able to rally around him.
This season, Hall has everything tailored to him and he has all the tools to be successful .
“It’s completely his offense and he’s completely comfortable in it,” Cooper said. “He has complete control, he can make checks and do everything that you need your quarterback to do.”
Hall said he spent a lot of time this summer working on the cerebral part of playing the quarterback position. Hall also spent a day at Massillon High School, participating in the Elite 11 camp, an experience called “eye-opening.”
“After last year, I knew I had a lot more to learn,” he said. “After that camp and even before that, I was just trying to focus on defenses, covers, where key players are going to line up and where they are going to go into their zones and stuff. I didn’t work as much on my arm strength as I did my accuracy and leading my receivers where they are going to be, not where they are.”
The guys he will direct include talented receivers such as Jacob Ernst and Anthony Hunt, who combined for more than 700 receiving yards a year ago.
The Warriors are also looking for a greatly improved rushing
attack with Zeke Lucas and Seth Enos behind a bigger, stronger
and much more disciplined offensive line, as well as an improved defense.
“Edgewood this year, we have something on our shoulders,” Hall said. “I think every team is going to give us the best game that they possibly can. They know that we’re going to bring a lot of great football players and we’re going to play great football.
“If we can continue
to compete at the level we’re playing at now, I think we have a great shot to do some great things this season, such as make a deep playoff run and maybe hang a banner in our gymnasium.”
