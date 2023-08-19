Saying the seniors on this year’s Jefferson football team do not have some big shoes to fill would be about the equivalent of saying the Division IV state semifinal was just another game.
For players like running back Luke Funtash, the Falcons historic run a year ago was a fun ride to be on.
But, the senior and others know that their opportunity to shine under the lights which will start tonight at Girard.
“It was obviously an honor to sit behind those guys and just watch them play,” Funtash said. “But, yeah, this is going to be a fun season. I feel like I’m going to have to step up and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Funtash did not exactly sit and watch a year ago at running back. He piled up 873 yards on 166 carries, an average of more than 5 yards per carry, and was among the leading rushers in the county through the first half of the season.
As the team got later in the season, though, and then rolled into the postseason, quarterback Grant Hitchcock carried the load to four playoff victories before falling Cleveland Glenville, the eventual state champs.
That was kind of how it was for several of the current Jefferson players a year ago.
But now, Hitchcock, along with several other key seniors from the 2022 team, are gone. Funtash knows it’s time for he and others to carry on what they learned from the senior class that preceded them.
“You know, we learned so many good things from those guys,” he said. “They had great work effort and they were just good people, on and off the field. We definitely learned a lot about playing football from those guys.”
This season, though, Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said Funtash will be the one that players are going to be gravitating to.
“He is the heart and soul of our program right now,” the coach said. “Last year as a junior, he was a very unselfish kid. He could have done a lot more damage on the ground, but we rode Hitchcock through the playoffs.
“He could have done a lot more, but he was a team-first kid, who would just beg for a chance to go out there and lead block for No. 4 (Hitchcock’s number].”
But his season, Funtash will likely have the ball in his hands much more often. At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Funtash ran on Jefferson’s 4x400 relay team last spring and is a regular in the school’s weight room.
Hanna said his 40-yard dash and agility times are “sneaking” into the best in the county.
Funtash’s size and strength should make for a good combination of power and speed coming out of the Jefferson backfield.
“He’s the type of guy that can just be a tough hard-nosed downhill runner, but he has deceptive speed as well,” Hanna explained. “He can get the job done on third or fourth and short, but he also has the ability to break one now and then.”
Funtash’s role on the team may change this year, but his attitude won’t. He will still be the unselfish player that will simply do whatever is asked of him.
“Whatever the team needs me to do,” said Funtash, who is studying construction management at A-Tech. “If it’s carrying the ball, or blocking, just whatever is needed ... If I get to be an elusive back, I look forward to that. If I’m needed to be more of a power back, I look forward to that too.”
One role there is no question about, however, will be the a leader on this year’s team.
Jefferson’s success a year ago was a lot about the talent on the roster, but it was also a great deal about the culture, attitude and trust in the building.
“We know we have
big shoes to fill,”
Funtash said. “Coach has asked us to lead. Basically, he talks about it everyday. To bring everybody together as a team and that’s what he wants, he wants us to lead.”
To try and compare this year’s Falcons team to the success of the one of a year ago would hardly be a noble gesture.
Funtash, however, views the success of last year not as something that will create lofty expectations, but will remind them of incentives to work even harder.
“I wouldn’t say there’s pressure, it’s more about motivation,” he said. “Our team is just full of hard-working gritty people. Playing in front of packed bleachers each night and the attention we got from the community, that was incredible, we want to relive that.”
