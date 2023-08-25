Leah DeMoss embarks on her final season of playing soccer for the Pymatuning Valley girls soccer team.
The senior two-time Ashtabula County Player of the Year is looking forward to being on the field with her teammates.
“I’m excited to see the younger ones progressively break out of their shell and see how much they improve from the beginning, middle and the end of the season,” DeMoss said. “Overall, I’m just excited to play.”
She has a desire to play on a collegiate level, but DeMoss is focused on staying present and enjoying where she is now.
Currently, DeMoss is studying Public Safety at A-Tech.
She is leaning towards going into the police force, but has not made a definitive decision.
In addition, DeMoss works while going to school and playing sports.
She uses her down time to do homework.
“It’s very difficult, but as long as you are able to manage your time wisely then you can manage as long as you put the effort into it,” DeMoss said of her busy schedule.
DeMoss has played soccer all four years of high school. She has 84 career goals (four so far this season) for the Lakers, who are 4-0 after Thursday’s win.
She has the school record for most career goals.
“I fell in love with the sport,” DeMoss said “I love the soccer atmosphere bonding with teammates. I enjoy the competition, I enjoy the thrill of knowing that other teams have to look out for me and certain players on the team when we play them.”
After a freshman season defined more by injuries than her play, DeMoss came back healthy and played a huge role on what was a strong Lakers in the fall of 2021.
That season, she led PV to a record of 14-1-1 and a trip to the Division III district tournament.
DeMoss scored 25 goals to go with eight assists in attaining her first county girls soccer of the year honor.
Last season, she tallied 37 goals and six assists for her second straight girls soccer player of the year honor.
Lakers coach Jerry King is entering into
his 11th year as head coach.
He describes DeMoss as “a skilled offensive player, excellent
passer.”
King moved DeMoss from a forward to a midfielder, but said she can play any spot. Other teams seen her level ability so they “key in” on her.
“She kicks with both feet,” King said. “DeMoss is great scorer and hard worker.“
King has appreciated her role as a team player.
“She helps out with younger teammates and helps them become better,” he said.
King also said there is an undeniable chemistry with her and teammate Zoey Painter.
“They work well together,” he said.
Last season, PV went 13-2-2 and lost 2-0 in a Division III sectional final match to New Middletown Springfield.
“Teamwise, I’d like to be a good team leader and be someone on the team that others look up to and that someone that the other girls would want to be able to ask for help on things,” said DeMoss, who also plays basketball for the Lakers.
“My personal goals are setting the achievements I had last year, but also going farther than last year.”
King is encouraging his team to leave all out on the field.
“We’ll live with the results,” he said. ““I want to see how far we can go”.
Of course, King hopes that the team wins the NAC crown, but he is proud of the team for all of their hard work.
