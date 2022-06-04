COLUMBUS — A personal record is always a good thing in the sport of track and field.
Geneva senior Gabbi Selman did not win the Division II state pole vault championship, but she did vault 11 feet, which is higher than she has ever gone, and finished tied for seventh place.
"I am sort of sad and happy ... it's a good way to go out," Selman, a three-sport athlete, said after she realized it was her last sporting event as a Geneva high school athlete.
Selman said she spent the last week working on a longer pole, knowing she would have to clear 11 feet or higher to be in the top levels of the competition.
She said moving up a pole and adjusting her steps from six to seven were a mental challenge. Selman said the adjustment was needed to get enough power to make the higher heights.
The personal record came on her third attempt at 11 feet.
"It felt awesome," she said of the adrenaline rush she felt.
Geneva pole vault coach John Matune said she is a phenomenal person and has been a great leader for the program.
"It is good to go to college on a PR," said Geneva girls head track coach Jason Dalton. He said the change of poles and steps is part of the process.
"You trust your training [and] your judgment," Dalton said.
Matune said he wanted to thank Bobby McQuoid, former Geneva girls head coach, and SPIRE Institute's Tim Mack for their work in developing Selman.
He also said he wanted to thank the Geneva tennis and basketball coaches who worked with her over the years.
Selman is excited about starting her pole vault career at Youngstown State.
"I am extremely excited. I can't wait to do it year-round," she said.
Megan Brand, of Jefferson, was not able to clear the opening height of 9-6, but said she was thankful for the opportunity to get to the state meet.
Brand lost two years of training, one as a freshman to an injury, and another to COVID-19 as a sophomore.
Brand narrowly missed a trip to Columbus last year, but made the grade in 2022.
"There is nothing like this atmosphere. I was just sending pictures to my boys team," said pole vault coach T.J. Furman.
Furman said Brand worked hard to get to Columbus.
"She is a very special person that's going to do a lot of great things in life and that is more important," he said.
