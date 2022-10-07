SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — For the first 24 minutes Friday night, Lakeside gave the Kirtland Hornets all it could handle.
But, the second half was a different story as the Hornets — now winners of 53 straight regular season games — wore down the hosts en route to a 35-8 Chagrin Valley Conference victory over the Dragons.
Lakeside, behind the arm of junior quarterback Alex DiSalvatore and a stingy defense, went into halftime with the score knotted at 8.
DiSalvatore completed 7 of his 12 first-half passes for 122 yards, causing Kirtland coach Tiger LaVerde to blitz more often in the second half.
“We had them reeling a little bit in that first half,” Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said. “Their answer was to bring more pressure on us and showed some stuff they hadn’t seen on film in that second half.”
The Hornets, known for their physical running attack, also began to wear on the hosts as the game wore on.
Kirtland rushed for 263 of its 452 yards in the second half, including four touchdowns to run away with the win.
Senior Tommy Gogolin had 144 yards rushing and scored on runs of 22 and 14 yards to cap the Hornets’ first two drives of the second half.
Junior Rocco Alfieri, who also rushed for 144 yards, then left any doubt when he broke a 31-yarder to paydirt midway through the fourth quarter to give Kirtland a 28-8 lead.
“Our offfense usually gets better as the game goes on and [tonight] it did,” LaVerde said.
The game went back and forth throughout the opening half.
Kirtland struck first, marching 83 yards on nine plays in its opening possession. Freshman Jake LaVerde found junior Gino Blasini for a 21-yard scoring strike.
An offsides penalty by the Dragons on the extra point resulted in Alfieri capitalizing to give the Hornets an 8-0 lead.
The Dragons scored at the end of the first quarter with a 10-play touchdown drive. Senior Malachi Matlock broke tackles on a pass from DiSalvatore to the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.
The two also connected on the two-point conversion to knot the game at 8.
Both teams had opportunities to take the lead before half, but both teams turned the ball over in the red zone to halt those drives.
Lakeside (5-3 overall, 2-3 in the CVC Chagrin Division) will look get back on the winning path and move closer to solidifying a spot in the playoffs when it travels to Orange next Friday.
Kirtland (8-0 overall, 5-0 in the CVC Chagrin Division) will look to wrap up an outright league championship at Edgewood the same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.