MADISON — Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards looked across Dick Hamblin Field following his team’s 28-10 victory Friday night and empathized with Madison coach Mike Gilligan.
“Coach Gilligan is doing a good job,” Edwards said. “Hat’s off to them. They played their game plan tonight to a T, especially in the first half. They are where we were when I took over the [Lakeside] program.”
The success of the Dragons should be clear now as Edwards’ crew is off to their first 2-0 start since the 2017 season.
“A lot of players and a lot of coaches took a lot of lumps on the head to get where we are today,” Edwards said. “People know who we are now, and it’s time for us to leave our mark.”
Madison didn’t make it easy on the Dragons, but the experience and big play ability of Edwards’ crew separated the two teams in the second half.
The Blue Streaks went into the lockerroom up 10-7 on a 32-yard field goal by senior Gavin Svagerko right before the half.
But, Lakeside responded in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points to seal the game.
“That’s a good football team,” Gilligan said of Lakeside. “I was very happy at halftime, but I knew they’d come out with some fire.”
Senior tailback J’Shon Sanders was one of those players, wearing on the Blue Streak defense throughout. He totaled 178 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns, including two in the second half.
“J’Shon Sanders is the best player in Northeast Ohio that nobody other than those in Ashtabula County knows about,” Edwards said.
Senior Malachi Matlock also made his mark, breaking the game open midway in the third quarter when he burst free for a 60-yard touchdown run to give Lakeside a 21-10 lead.
“I saw a whole lot of open,” Matlock said in praising his blocking in front of him. “I just took it from there.”
Lakeside totalled 380 yards of offense on the night.
The play of Gilligan’s young team, however, made the visitors regroup at halftime.
The Dragons took the early leading, marching the first possession 55 yards on 10 plays with Sanders finishing it with a 3 yard run midway through the quarter.
After stopping Madison again on downs on the ensuing possession, a big play by Madison senior cornerback Julian Zappitelli on the very next play gave the home crowd some life.
Zappitelli stepped in front of Alex DiSalvatore’s pass and returned it 23-yards down the home sideline, giving the Madison offense the ball at the 23.
Junior quarterback Carson Alley plunged it in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter to knot the score at 7.
Lakeside appeared to take the lead back on their next drive, marching all the way to the 5-yard line.
On fourth down, however, Edwards decided to go for it.
Zappitelli, one of just five seniors on the Blue Streaks roster, made another big play by swatting away DiSalvatore’s pass in the endzone.
Madison moved the ball itself during the game, netting 214 yards of offense but had a couple of costly turnovers in the second half that halted drives.
Junior tailback Sonny Salajcic paced the Blue Streaks offense with 104 yards rushing, while Alley added 85 of his own.
“Our guys are getting better up front,” Gilligan said. “All you want to do is get better with your doing each week and we moved the ball better. Honestly, I thought we played good defense as well, but we just wore down.”
Lakeside will look to go to 3-0 on Friday when it travels to North.
Madison hosts rival Perry for the battle of the Little Brown Jug that same night.
