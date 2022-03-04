HOWLAND — As the final buzzer sounded, the Jefferson boys basketball team lined up to receive and watch Campbell claim the district crown.
The Falcons lost 74-54 in the Division III district title game Friday night, capping an end to their season.
The two teams played a close first half with Campbell leading 32-31. But the third quarter completely swung momentum. The Falcons (18-7) couldn’t hold onto the ball and couldn’t keep the Red Devils (24-1) off the glass.
Campbell used speed and athleticism to balloon its lead to 59-43 at the end of the third quarter. The up-tempo scoring continued until the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, when the Red Devils started to pull the ball out to work the clock.
Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano wanted to pressure the Red Devils and play quickly on offense. But he said Campbell’s defensive pressure and tempo led to tired legs for the Falcons.
“We were going to go up and down with ‘em, and that’s exactly what we predicted,” Pisano said. “But the second half, the problem is we’re not used to seeing that kind of speed for four quarters. You get tired.
“And you gotta handle the ball. The passes get a little bit harder, the shots don’t fall as much, because you get tired. You’re working so hard on every aspect of the game.”
Jefferson couldn’t stop Campbell forward Kevin Moore, who led all scorers with 22 points. Dashaun Will scored 14 points and Xavion Leonard finished with 12.
Bobby Ray led the Falcons with 13 points. John Castrilla added 12 while Grant Hitchcock and Joe DeGeorge each had 10.
The bulk of the Jefferson roster consisted of seniors. Brock Bean, Castrilla, Chase Pascarella, Ray and Garrett Thompson were fixtures in the rotation.
Ray said the goal of the senior class was to win a district title since they were in sixth grade. They didn’t reach their goal, but he said the Falcons shouldn’t “hang their head.” Jefferson won a share of the Northeast 8 Conference, a sectional title and a district semifinal.
“Second half, they got hot,” Ray said. “It’s basketball. That’s the way the ball bounces. [Moore] didn’t miss nothing. and we had stuff rimming in and out, but that’s the way the bounces. Caught us on a cold night.”
The Falcons have made steady progress under Pisano. When he took over, the current seniors were only sophomores. The program was coming off a 1-22 season.
During the 2020 tournament, the Falcons were bounced in the first round against Mineral Ridge. Last year, they fell in overtime to Waterloo in the sectional final.
This season, Jefferson beat LaBrae in the district semifinal to reach the title game after wins over Champion and Conneaut in the sectional tournament.
The senior class might not have won the district title, but they could go down as the group that helped turn around Jefferson boys basketball.
Now the leadership turns over the guys like Hitchcock, a junior, and DeGeorge, a sophomore.
“We couldn’t get it done, but I believe in these guys,” Ray said. “They got a young group that works constantly hard. They might not be the most skilled or most talented, but you walk out of that gym and they’re the last ones to leave the gym. They always have the shooting machine going. They work insanely hard.”
Pisano said the senior class put in a large amount of work over the last three years, and the group on the court Friday night had “great careers.”
“I wish them all the best in the future,” Pisano said. “It’s really been a fun three years.”
