HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — About negative one second.
That’s how long Geneva’s Moira Kendzerski has been told by her coach on how much time she has to decide whether to come out of the goalkeeper’s box to make a play on a ball or stay back and defend the shot.
Thursday night, Kendzerski made the right decision every time as her aggressive play in the net thwarted Grand Valley’s best scoring opportunities and preserved a 1-0 Eagles win in girls county soccer action at Spire Institute.
After a quiet first half at the Geneva’s defensive end of the pitch, Kendzerski made an array of defensive gems to keep the Mustangs off the board.
Ten minutes into the second half, she charged from the net and beat GV’s Calli Hodge to a through ball, turning away what could have been a high percentage shot on a goal for Hodge.
Later in the half, Kendzerski turned away a direct shot off the shoe of Hodge.
Savannah Cerjan scored the only goal of the night at the 24:13 mark of the second half. Kendzerski, though, said the goal didn’t alleviate much pressure, especially when she has to come out of the box to make a play.
“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure when I’m out as the goalie,” she said. “If a ball gets past me, I feel like it was my own fault, not my entire team’s.”
The defensive effort, though, was pretty much the entire teams. Geneva’s backline of Ryley Woodworth, Julia Fallon and Allison Sochia ran the Mustang attackers off several balls, preventing scoring opportunities.
“They were amazing the entire time,” Kendzerski said. “Allison was down there every time, she saved so many goals.”
Cerjan’s score was on a boot from about 20 yards out, a low liner that burned up the rug and slid through the grasps of GV keeper Abbie Eland.
“I was surprised,” Cerjan said of seeing the ball splash in the back of the net. “I didn’t think it was going in, but I’m sure glad it did.”
From there, it was all about the Geneva defense.
“I’m beyond proud of them,” Cerjan said. “Our speed back there is amazing.”
Eagles coach James Restad agreed.
“The defense was huge tonight,” he said. “We give awards out for every game and that was the first one. GV has a lot of speed and they have an explosive offense so we were lucky to weather the storm. They’re developing their program at light speed, so we’re happy to slip away with a one-goal victory.”
The Mustangs defense also played very well. Eland was equal to the task on all but the one shot that slipped through.
Offensively, GV’s attack picked up in the second half, including three corner kicks in the final five minutes, but nothing found its way home. The inability to find the net spoiled a tremendous defensive effort.
“The girls played tough, they just run
and they really hustled,” Mustangs coach Vail Foltz said of his team, which was playing with just two subs and two players nursing injuries. “Our goalie does a great job, all of our girls mark up really well and they pretty much reverse the direction of the ball. They don’t get a lot of good shots.
Geneva improves to 2-2, and is slated to host Chardon at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
GV, which dropped to 1-2-1, will be back
at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Columbiana.
