The chance to help those with cancer was the driving force for Alex and Sarah Izzi to start a bocce tournament last summer.
On Saturday, the second annual IBT (Izzi Bocce Tournament) in memory of LuAnn Izzi, Izzi’s mother, was another success.
“We raised $8,000 toward the Hospice of Western Reserve Ashtabula,” Izzi said. “Last year, we raised $7,700. We put a goal of $5,000 and if we could raise more, that’s a win for us.”
LuAnn Izzi died six years ago.
“She enjoyed watching us play bocce,” Izzi said. “She tried to get to as many tournaments as she could to watch us play the game. We thought it would be a nice party to bring people together.”
There were 28 teams this year, compared to 24 in 2021.
“Twenty eight is our target,” Izzi said. “There were a lot of return sponsors and donors. I think people like the atmosphere.
“The Sons of Italy and the bocce committee do a great job. It was a good atmosphere, good music, good crowd and good food, which was donated by Mark and Chris Severino, friends of the family.”
Izzi is appreciative of the efforts of those involved.
“My wife, Sarah, is very organized, and does a fantastic job,” he said.
Of the six teams to place Saturday, three were from out-of-town and three were local.
Tripepi Consulting, of Cleveland/Mayfield Area, claimed first, followed by Club Molisani 4 (Cleveland/Wickliffe/Mayfield area); Skufcas on State (Ashtabula); Wiseguys (Ashtabula); Random 4 (Youngstown/Cleveland) and Chuckies Revenge (Ashtabula/ Erie, Pennsylvania).
Skufcas on State members consisted of Bruce Campbell, Tony Pasanen, Scott Painter and Oliver Aljinovic.
“Alex has an excellent tournament with a tribute to his mom and charity,” Campbell said. “Teams are a mix of local support and very good talent from out of town. A positive for the community and bocce. Alex and his support group are to be commended as well as the Sons of Italy.”
Izzi, Trevor Severino, TJ Sandella and Dave Crowell made up the Wiseguys team.
Izzi said the process for starting the tournament usually happens in March or April.
“There’s a lot of communication,” he said. “We want to continue with the second Saturday in June, which is June 10 next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.