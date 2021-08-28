HARPERSFIELD — A couple of miscues by St. John combined with a couple of backs named Frederick for Sebring McKinley was more than the Heralds could overcome as they fell to the Trojans 29-8 on Saturday night in a Division VII football matchup at the SPIRE Institute.
The McKinley 1-2 punch of Elijah and Noah Frederick torched the St John defense to the tune of a combined 248 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh said his coaching staff knew coming in what kind of challenge the Sebring duo in the backfield would present.
“Absolutely,” he said. “We tried to prepare for that best we could all week. We knew it was coming and there’s only so much you can do against a 1-2 punch of athletes like that.”
Sebring scored on its opening drive, going 68 yards on nine plays capped by a 9-yard run from quarterback Kade Leasure.
Two possessions later, Noah Frederick found an opening on the right side and went 43 yards untouched for his first of two scores on the night.
Down 16-0 though, the St John offense had a chance to get back in the game. Starting at their own 35 late in the first half, Heralds quarterback Jeff Watson completed three passes to drive to the McKinley 6-yard line.
An illegal block set St. John back 15 yards and resulted in the offense returning to the sidelines with nothing to show on the scoreboard.
“All the credit to Sebring McKinley, they’re a very well-coached team, but we left a lot of points on the board,” Dlgwosh said.
The Trojans extended their lead to 22-0 in the third quarter as Noah Frederick picked up his second touchdown of the game, this one a 37-yard jolt over right tackle, in which he was able to bounce off a few would-be tacklers and shift into a higher gear around the outside.
“I think we’ve definitely improved upfront from last year,” Dlgwosh said of the defensive effort. “But, we still have more to work on, these guys should not be getting to the second level.”
The Heralds got on the board in the third quarter when Watson hooked up with Kaden Johnston on an out pattern that went for 69 yards. Watson then found Tyler Cathcart on a two-point conversion pass to bring the Heralds back to within 22-8 midway through the third quarter.
On a night where St John had a tough time mounting a rushing attack (Devyn Mercilliot led the Heralds with 34 yards on 11 carries), Watson completed 12 of 16 passes for 168 yards.
Dlgwosh said the passing game right now is a definite positive to build on.
“Jeff is doing an incredible job for only being a sophomore in his first year out with our system,” the coach said. “He’s making some good reads and I’m really pleased with the way our receivers came back to make plays on the ball tonight. Some of those catches were the receivers pulling them down.”
Both Johnston and Cathcart had their share of receptions in traffic. Johnston finished with three catches for 91 yards including the score. Cathcart had 6 grabs for 54 yards.
On the ensuing possession though, the Trojans took advantage of a failed onside kick attempt and marched the short field for another trip to the end zone. The Heralds actually stopped Noah Frederick on a fourth-down play, but the play was negated by a personal foul facemask penalty that gave McKinley a first down. Elija Frederick went 16 yards on the very next play for the score.
Eliminating mistakes on big downs is something Dlgwosh said will be key for his young football team to improve on as the season progresses.
“We have to get off the field on third and fourth downs, it was the same story last week at Rittman. Those penalties or missed tackles really hurt us. Take away those and we’re right in the football game.”
St John will be at home again next week to host Akron Springfield at 2:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.