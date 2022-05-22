When replacing a coach who’s considered by many as legendary, new Lakeside volleyball coach Justin Sanford know’s he’s not exactly going to have to build his program from the ground up.
Sanford was announced as Lakeside’s new coach last week, taking over for Stephanie Kubec, who spent three years at the helm of the Dragons after a lengthy stint coaching St John.
Sanford came aboard as an assistant coach at Lakeside a year ago. He spent six years as Conneaut’s coach prior. Sanford also coached Club Ashtabula Volleyball the past five years.
Not only is he filling the shoes of a well-respected coach, but Sanford is also making the jump from a Division III school to Division I.
Sanford, more than anything, is excited not only for the opportunity, but he’s also grateful.
“For sure,” he said. “I think being able to spend the year there last year, I think that’s made things a lot smoother. Going from Division III to Division I, not that the Division III schools were slouches at all.
“But, yeah it meant a lot for them and for coach Kubec to bring me in last year and give me a home after everything that happened and me not knowing what the future was going to hold.”
The new coach takes over a program that was 12-10 a season ago.
When Sanford hits the court for practice this summer, he’ll do so with all but one player from last year’s group. Sanford will also have four seniors, including the reigning Ashtabula County Player of the Year, Chrisjeily Rodriguez, who is back on the floor as an outside hitter.
“We’ve got a good group,” Sanford said. “I coach three of the seniors on the Club Ashtabula team from the season we just wrapped up. So, I spent all of last high school season with them and the whole travel season with them. It’s just a super group of girls, the senior class is great.”
With any coaching change, Sanford said there will be some differences in how he does things, but nothing overly drastic.
“As far as volleyball goes, we’re not reinventing the wheel,” he said. “I mean the game is the game. There are some things offensively that we may do differently. I’m a 6-2 guy, I like to run two setters. Defensively, we’re going to be pretty much the same. Practice and drills may be run differently, but for the most part, everything is pretty much going to be the same.”
The biggest thing Sanford hopes to create within the Lakeside program is not something measured merely by wins and how far the team can advance in postseason play, but instead by the culture that surrounds the program.
“I want my girls to play for each other,” he said. “I want them to be great teammates and be there for the whole, not just what they can do in their time or their individual accolades.
“We try to do a lot of things outside the gym, doing team-bonding things and creating that culture. When they show up at the gym, they’re a part of something bigger than just themselves. That’s the hardest thing to do. It takes the most time.
“I spent six years at Conneaut, and the culture probably didn’t get there until year five or six. It takes a while to build that, but the offseason workouts we’ve had here have been great, we have great numbers and a lot of the girls seem to be buying into what we’ve already been talking about.”
