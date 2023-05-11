Staff Report
Jacob Timonere and Jimmy Severino, in doubles, entered the Division II sectional boys tennis tournament at Solon as the top seed.
The Saint John duo left as champions.
On Thursday, Timonere and Severino defeated Edgewood’s Vinnie DeGeorge and Robbie DiGiacomo 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals and Wickliffe’s AJ Levon and Noah Telisman 7-5, 6-1 in the championship match to win the sectional.
“Both Jimmy and Jacob have worked hard all year, and in the postseason, they’ve concentrated on doubles and stayed after practicies to work even more,” Heralds coach Todd Nassief said. “The sectional championship was well deserved and they earned it.”
DeGeorge and DiGiacomo, who reached the semis as an unseeded duo, then beat Lake Catholic’s Matteo DiSanza and Nicholas Olenik 6-3, 6-2 to place third.
In singles, Geneva’s Isaac Riddell and Jefferson’s Jensen Yarosh also played for district seedings.
Riddell, the second seed, went against No. 3 Yarosh for third time this season in one of the semifinal matches. They split the regular-season matches.
In the postseason, Riddell earned a 6-4, 6-3 semifinal win and went against No. 1 Alan Morris, of Perry, in
the championship match. Morris ended up with a 6-1, 6-3 win to claim the sectional crown.
Riddell enters the district tournament as a second seed, while Yarosh is fourth after falling to West Geauga’s Michael Wenger 6-3, 6-2 in his second sectional match on Thursday.
The Ashtabula County players had already qualified for the district tournament based on first-round action on Tuesday.
The D-II district tournament is slated for May 19 and 20
at Springside Athletic in Akron.
The top four singles players and four doubles teams will advance to the state tournament May 25-26 at Ohio State University’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus.
DIVISION I
Lakeside and Madison were among the to compete in the sectional tournament at the Solon site on Thursday.
In singles, Jack Varckette, of the Dragons, won two matches and is slated to play top-seeded Nikolay Romanov, of Solon, today in a quarterfinal match with a trip to the district tournament on the line. Romanov is a two-time state qualifier at singles.
Varckette defeated Mentor’s Christian Keller 6-2, 6-2 and North’s Rosie Fahr 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 on Thursday.
Also for Lakeside, Finley Stanelum and Grayson Petros each won two matches at singles and Matthew Surbella and Ty Hamilton captured a victory at doubles.
“I’m really happy with how our team performed,” Dragons coach Spencer Selman said. “Overall, we won seven out of our 11 matches as a team and almost everyone was playing until the end of the day.
“A lot of the times, you go there and you might have one guy make it to the end of the day and everyone can watch them. [Thursday] was much different though.
“Our guys were all out on the court fighting to make it to the next round and making my job a little harder paying attention to four matches at once after being there for seven hours. I think everyone played at least one great match and played close to their best this entire season.”
The top four singles players and four doubles teams advanced to the district tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday and May 20 at Springside Athletic in Akron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.