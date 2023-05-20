Staff Report
Saint John’s doubles team of Jacob Timonere and Jimmy Severino and Geneva’s singles player Isaac Riddell will have one more chance to reach the Division II boys state tennis tournament.
In the district tournament at Springside Athletic Club in Akron on Friday, Timonere and Severino and Riddell alll won first-round matches, before falling in the next round.
They need to win two matches this morning to reach the state tournament in Columbus next weekend. The top five singles players and five doubles teams will qualify for state.
Timonere and Severino, both seniors, opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Marlington juniors Anderson Hyland and Josh Tarter.
But in their next match, the University duo of Rohan Sethi and Rohit Talasila downed Timonere and Severino 6-0. 6-2.
“They played well,” Heralds coach Todd Nassief said of his tandem. “We kept it fun. I’m real proud of them.”
The losers of second-round play go for the last spot. Two wins are needed today in the back draw to advance to state.
Meanhile, Riddell, a junior, started with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Salem senior Christian Chappell.
In the second round, Riddell drew Orange senior Ben Pomeranets, the reigning state champion, and dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
“He’ll be ready, but everyone is good at this level,” Eagles coach Scott Torok said of Riddell. ‘He will have to play his best.”
Also on Friday, the Edgewood junior doubles team of Vinnie DeGeorge and Robbie DiGiacomo and Jefferson junior Jensen Yarosh had their season end with first-round losses.
DeGeorge and DiGiacomo fell to the Hawken duo of sophomores Axel Neely and Taylor Snyder 6-0, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Yarosh, a junior, dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary junior Ben McKnight.
