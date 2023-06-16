Even before Saint John seniors Jimmy Severino and Jacob Timonere qualified for the state tennis tournament, the first Heralds to do so in what his believed to be in school history, coach Todd Nassief already felt like the 2023 spring season was a special one.
Nassief’s team exceeded his expectations by going 13-2 this season, taking second in the Ashtabula County Tennis Tournament and advancing a doubles team to the Division II state tournament.
For another strong season, Nassief has been named coach of the year for the boys season of 2023, as voted on by the other county coaches.
“Going into the season, we didn’t look very strong,” Nassief said of his outlook on the spring campaign. “It wasn’t because of us, but because all the other schools were just getting better and better, and for the kids to do what they did and finish second in the county and to make that run to state, it was just beyond my dreams.”
Seniors Timonere and Severino played first and second singles, respectively, during the regular season before teaming up for the postseason.
Timonere went 13-5, while Severino checked in at 16-1. As a doubles team, they posted a 7-2 mark.
The Heralds had a pair of strong doubles team. Carter Blenman and Danny Hutchins notched a 14-3 mark at first doubles, while Seb Aughinbaugh and Kayden Luhta went 6-3 at second.
Though the state tournament trip was a first for Nassief, he is a regular when it comes to leading kids to success.
Saint John is the second smallest school in Ohio with tennis program.
Yet, Nassief always finds a way to field successful teams.
“I always wish we had a few more,” he said about the numbers. “But we go with quality not quantity here and I have a lot of quality here and that makes me obviously look good.”
What may not be as obvious, though, is how Nassief teaches and motivates.
The coach is not one to talk about wins and losses much, but it’s an approach that centers on players simply developing, making improvements and above all enjoying the game.
“We just try to have a lot of fun and we try to work hard and the results are the results,” Nassief said. “We don’t put too much emphasis on winning, we just try to work on improving. I know all coaches do that, but the kids really seem to buy into what we are doing and that’s half the battle.”
