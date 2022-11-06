Todd Nassief is no stranger to success surrounding the Saint John tennis program.
This particular season was one in which he said he almost wanted to remove his coaching whistle and just enjoy the performances that his players turned in.
Nassief, the Ashtabula County Girls Tennis Coach of the Year for the 2022 fall season, said his players would have made any coach look good.
“Sometimes I caught myself just sitting back and watching them,” he said. “I would just think to myself, ‘Wow, I can’t believe how good they’ve gotten.’”
The Heralds went 16-4 this season and won the county tournament. Three players won more than 20 matches and advanced to the sectional quarterfinals.
Keep in mind only eight players reach the quarterfinal round, so Saint John represented nearly half the field. Also, consider the Heralds are a fraction the size of the schools those other players were from, including Beachwood, Hawken, Kenston and Orange.
In fact, the Heralds are nearly the smallest school in the state with a tennis program.
“I looked it up the other day,” Nassief said. “I think there are 372 schools in the state with a tennis program and we are the fifth smallest. For us to get three players to the quarterfinals, is pretty remarkable.”
Alyssa Cevera, a two-time county Player of the year, went 21-4 at first singles.
At second singles, Colleen Andersen compiled a 22-3 mark, and freshman Mickey Zheng finished 23-3 at third singles.
The Heralds also boasted a pair of strong doubles teams in Maddie Blenman and Grace DiSalvatore, who were 21-3 and Kiden Housel and Christina Bellos checked in at 13-7.
“I’ve been fortunate to get good athletes over the years,” Nassief said. “Tennis is a sport where you don’t get subbed out, you don’t get benched. You’re in every single play, you’re hitting the ball every single time and I think that’s what’s attracted some of the top athletes.”
The game may have attracted some talented players, but Nassief’s desire to push players to become their best blended with his kindness and equal desire to make it enjoyable is what players also appreciate.
“He pushes all of us so much and wants us to be the best player that we can be,” said Zheng. “We all appreciate him because you can tell how much work he puts in and he always makes sure we are in the best shape.”
Andersen, a senior, has played all four years for Nassief. She said the coach can push, but more than that, he cares.
“It’s incredible playing for him,” she said. “He’s really hard on us, but in a light-hearted way. He’s funny at practice, he’s serious at matches. His drills and practice routines are very intense but they work greatly during matches.
“He’s taught us a lot about mental toughness and knowing how to win. He’s really experienced and knows what he’s doing.”
Nassief said the success of the season could be credited to the talent he had, along with the help he received from his assistant coaches Kayla Johnston and Janet Yeager.
“I appreciate the award,” Nassief said. “There are five other coaches in the county and they all work very hard, and I have a lot of respect for all of them. So, to receive the award is an honor.”
