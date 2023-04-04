SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Making her high school debut, Saint John’S Izzy Holler could not have asked for much more than the way things went for her Tuesday.
Holler, one of four freshmen for the Heralds, held Lakeside to just a run on three hits, striking out 12 in an 8-1 win at Lakeside High School.
Holler retired the first nine Dragon hitters she faced.
Holler also recorded an extra base hit in his first varsity at-bat.
“It feels very good,” Holler said, smiling through the braces over her teeth. “I’m just glad my team was behind me with great defense. Everyone played really well.”
Saint John coach Kelly Prine was quick to agree.
“Isn’t that exciting?” the second year coach said of Holler’s performance. “She actually helps coach my granddaughter. We go out to her house and she helps her with pitching. She’s a great girl.”
Holler is one of four first-year varsity players Prine is excited to build his team around. Katie Carney, Jayla Holloway and Emma Hutchins make up the rest of the quartet. With a solid pitcher and talent around her, Prine is not afraid to dream big.
“It’s great to coach these young players,” the coach said. “A few of them play travel ball. It’s just great to have them. Back in the day, Conneaut had that one pitcher and won the state championship. I’m not saying we’re that good, but having a pitcher really helps.”
The Heralds (1-0) got on the board in the second, and added two more in the third thanks to RBI hits from Riley Beatman and Alyssa Cevera.
Brittany Cole added an RBI double in the fourth, before Saint John broke it open with three more runs in the fifth.
“We had hits at the right time,” Prine said. “We got a few walks, then guess what, we got a hit. That’s what it takes, everyone contributing.”
In the other dugout, Lakeside coach Chad Kuchenmeister said everyone is fighting to improve.
“They’re growing and they’re battling,” the second-year Dragons coach said. “It’s about doing the little things everyday and we go from there.”
Adalena Hoss-Torino battled on the mound for four-plus innings, keeping the Dragons in it until late. She also picked the Dragons first hit of the game and came around to score Lakeside’s lone run when Ireland Noble plugged the gap in right-center for an RBI triple.
Torino was charged with five earned runs off seven hits. She struck out three and walked five. Emily Mohney pitched two scoreless innings of relief walking two.
Weather permitting, the Heralds will host Lordstown today, although Prine said the game may be moved to Lordstown due to field conditions. Lakeside is scheduled to host Struthers on Thursday.
