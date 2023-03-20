Staff Report
For a second straight season, Saint John’s Alyssa Cevera was among the best players in Ohio in Division IV girls basketball.
She was joined by teammate Mickey Zheng.
On Monday, Cevera, a 5-foot-6 junior, was selected second-team All-Ohio, while Zheng, a 5-7 freshman, picked up honorable mention accolades.
The Division III and IV teams were announced on Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Cevera averaged 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.0 steals and 2.0 assists per game this season.
She also made 35 3-point baskets, and reached double figures in every game on the campaign.
“I’m ecstatic to have made second team,” she said. “I’m very thankful for all the support I have received this whole season.”
Cevera also broke the Saint John single-season scoring mark with 429 points. Madyson Paradie tallied 412 points in 2018 and Jamie Kapferer had 404 in 2008.
“So rewarding when a hard-working, humble player gets recognized,” Heralds coach Nick Iarocci said. “Lys is in the top of her class academically, works so hard on the court and has so much class off the court.
“Lys is the epitome of the student-athlete.”
Iarocci is looking forward to what Cevera can accomplish as a senior.
“The best part she is only a junior,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch her and our team perform next season.”
Cevera was a D-IV special mention All-Ohioan last season.
Zheng averaged 8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists per game this season. She made 12 3-point baskets.
“During the beginning of the season, I would have never thought I’d accomplish this, especially my first year playing high school basketball,” she said. “I’m so thankful for my coaches and team, and hard work does pay off.”
Iarocci added, “Jumping from junior high to varsity is extremely difficult. For Mickey to make honorable mention all-state is awesome. The Heralds are going to be a fun squad to watch.”
The 2022-23 Division I and II girls basketball All-Ohio teams will be announced today, followed by the boys basketball All-Ohio teams on Wednesday and Thursday.
