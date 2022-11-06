On the tennis court, Saint John’s Alyssa Cevera does a lot of things well, but sharing what’s going on inside of her is certainly not one of them.
“She never budges,” teammate Colleen Andersen said. “You won’t get a single emotion out of her, not even a smile.”
For Cevera, tennis is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. It’s a part of the game she has learned to excel.
“Every game is a learning experience,” said Cevera, a junior. “During all of my matches, I would try to think about everything, what I can do to improve. Being strong mentally is a big part of it. I try to keep my cool and not let anything affect me.”
Not much affected Cevera this season. For the second year in a row, she has captured the Ashtabula County Girls Tennis Player of the Year Award as selected by the county coaches.
“It means a lot,” she said of being honored once again. “It’s always exciting ... you put in the work and you just try your best and you see what happens.”
Back in her first singles role for the Heralds this fall, what happened for Cevera was a 21-4 record and advancement to the Division II sectional quarterfinals.
Of her four defeats this season, two were to state qualifiers and the other two who reached district.
“She’s a fun player to coach,” Heralds coach Todd Nassief said. “She’s really talented, she works hard and she’s driven. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”
The work ethic and talent is something Nassief has been able to mold, but the mind over matter ability that keeps her focused regardless of what’s going on in the match is something that she owns all on her own.
“The most impressive thing is her mental game,” Nassief said. “She just doesn’t get rattled. As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I cannot.”
Returning off a strong sophomore season, Nassief said Cevera elevated her game to another level. A big part of the improvement was in her serving game, which really took off late in the season and has her coach excited about the future.
“She was willing to receive technical coaching and because she’s such a good athlete she’s been able to refine her serve” Nassief said. “It really came a long way and I really think the last three weeks of the season it really started clicking for her. That’s why I’m so excited for next year, because that’s another weapon that she’ll have.”
Her mental toughness, combined with her ever improving skills on the court, were not the only driving factors Cevera had going for her this season. She also had teammates that challenged her each day at practice.
Andersen won 22 matches this season playing second singles, while freshman Mickey Zheng captured 23 victories in the third slot.
“We’re all pretty close in our abilities for tennis,” Cevera said. “We all pushed each other every single practice. It’s a lot of competition and it’s a lot of fun.”
Cevera benefitted from those across the net from her in practice, but they also certainly were made better because of her.
“She totally influenced my game,” Andersen said. “I remember my junior year, she was a sophomore, but she had played all summer and she had gotten better than me.
“She taught me to never stop pushing yourself. Even if you think you’re 10 steps behind, you can always get back. She absolutely made everyone better.”
At sectionals this season, she won two matches before running into Hawken’s Beatrice Hardacre, who Cevera lost to in three sets, the third set was very close.
“It was back-and-forth in the third set,” Cevera said. “It was a really mentally challenging game, she kept switching her game up. It was an intense match, but you can always gain valuable experience from matches like that.”
A win would have sent her to the semifinals and guaranteed her a spot at the district tournament.
“That would have meant a lot to me,” she said. “It would be very exciting to just accomplish more and it would have been a great experience. It’s definitely something I’m thinking about for next year.”
It’s something Nassief is thinking about as well.
“She’s a very good tennis player but I know she can accomplish a lot more, the coach said. “I know she has goals and hopefully I can help her accomplish those in the future.”
Cevera will now turn her attention to basketball in the winter and softball in the spring. For next fall, her plan is to continue to improve as a player and strive to reach the district tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.