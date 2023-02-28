BURTON — As soon as Joe Piccirillo heard the slap of the mat, he hardly had time to shake hands with his opponent and coaches.
The Saint John sophomore had to run to the next mat to see how his teammate Aiden Heath was doing.
“I didn’t want to be going [to the Division III District Tournament] alone,” Piccirillo said
He’s not.
Seconds later after he arrived matside, Heath, a junior, secured a pin as well. Both wrestlers will make the trip to Perry High School this weekend.
Piccirillo is competing in the 157 pounds and Heath at 165.
Reaching Week 2 of the postseason was an accomplishment neither Saint John wrestler fulfilled a year ago.
Postseason wrestling dreams typically take place in Columbus.
For young wrestlers like Piccirillo and Heath, though, a year ago did not even produce winning records a year ago.
“It’s really important to us, especially to have a teammate go down with me,” Heath said “We put a lot of hard work into our practices and the coaches have put a lot of work into us, so we want to have the best come out of it.”
Neither Heath or Piccirillo had won a postseason match before, but the history surrounding the Saint John program is well-documented.
Under former coach Scott Blank, (now at Edgewood), the Heralds were Division III sate runner ups in 2017 and had two different wrestlers win state titles, while two others took second.
The present Heralds may not be in the same league as guys like Jacob Lagoa, Nick Burgard and Ehan Ducca, but that doesn’t mean they’re not working towards dreams of one day being able to say they are.
“We see those plaques on the wall and that’s what hard work does,” Heath said.
Piccirillo added, “That’s something to look up to. We see those guys and we want to be on that wall with them one day.”
For first-year coach Mike Kinkead, seeing his guys advance to a bigger stage this weekend is not just big for them, but an important step for the entire Heralds program he’s looking to keep moving forward.
Kinkead was hoping to get four through the Berkshire sectional, but his two freshmen came up a bit short.
“I’m very happy for these guys,” the coach said. “We had a good talk prior to the tournament and talked about the importance of making sure they were focussed and positioning themselves to finish in the top four bracket.”
Heath entered the sectional with a record of 14-12 after a regular season filled with injury and illness.
“He rose to the occasion,” Kinkead said.
Rising to the occasion this week will be a much tougher task, though.
Piccirillo, who is 19-14 on the season, will meet Waterloo’s Justin Fox in the first round.
Fox brings a record of 38-1 to the tournament and is currently ranked seventh in the state.
Heath will have to deal with Dalton’s Grayson Siders, who is 29-3 and ranked third.
Kinkead knows though his guys need to see what the next level of competition is all about.
“I think it’s important since we’re still a little on the young side to see how the bar is raised from one level to the next,” the coach said. “If they do come a little short, they know what the goal is for next year.”
For this weekend, though, Heath and Piccirillo are excited for the opportunity in front of them.
Districts may be the next step, but they’re still free to dream about the weekend after.
“We want to place,” Heath said.
And what about competing in the state tournament?
“I hope it’s not beyond our dreams,” Heath said.
