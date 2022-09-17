JEFFERSON — The Saint John School girls tennis team added another gem to a stellar season on Saturday afternoon by winning the Ashtabula County Girls Tennis Championships.
The Heralds scored 29 points and Geneva scored 24 as Saint John won the title for the fourth time in the last six years.
Saint John had all three singles players, and both doubles teams, in the championship matches and won all but one of them. Geneva had individuals or doubles teams in all but one of the finals as Lakeside's Ary Toth earned a spot in the finals against St. John's Alyssa Cevera.
Cevera had to reach down deep to win in two sets over Toth during a lengthy match with extensive volleys.
"I was really happy. She has been playing really well the last two weeks," said Lakeside head girls tennis coach Spencer Selman. He said the team has had better match readiness recently.
Toth said her goal was to finish higher than third place, where she finished last year.
"I'm proud of the way I played today. I played some really good players," the sophomore said.
Cevera said Toth came back in the second set and "kept hitting some good shots." She said it was good to be able to pull it out in the end.
Geneva head girls tennis coach Scott Torok said the team hoped to come out on top on Saturday, but it didn't happen. The Eagles have long been a dominant force in boys and girls tennis.
"We knew coming in on paper were second, but we wanted to improve on that and we didn't," he said.
"Chalk it up to experience and we will be back next year," Torok said.
He said it is harder to dominate the area high school scene because many tams have improved greatly during the last 10 years.
"Everybody has gotten better," Torok said. "It is good for the sport, but not good for Geneva," he said with a laugh.
Saint John head girls tennis coach Todd Nassief said the team focuses on trying to get better every day.
"We don't set a lot of goals ... We set out to improve every day," he said.
"Alyssa has played well," he said.
Nassief said her improvement includes a better ability to sustain volleys, which he believes came from playing a lot of doubles tennis during the Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder held every summer at Saint John.
In addition to Cevera, the Heralds' victors also included second singles champion Colleen Andersen, third singles champ Mickey Zheng and first doubles team winners Grace DiSalvatore and Maddie Blenman.
Nassief said Andersen set the all time Saint John match wins mark, improving to 89-9 to best the former record of Emily Cevera at 88. Julanne Sheldon recorded 86 victories for the Heralds.
The Geneva second-place finishers were Isabella Rose in second singles, Abby Griffiths in third singles and and Jackie Patterson and Annalisa Ellsworth in first doubles.
The lone Geneva champions were Ayva Encarnacion and Sophia Elek in the second doubles competition.
Nassief said it was no coincidence that the Heralds won.
"They are a good group of girls and they work hard," he said.
The Heralds plan to keep the same lineup heading into sectional competition.
