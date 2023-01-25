SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The present and future of Saint John’s girls basketball passed each other on Tuesday evening.
Five seniors left the floor and five freshmen stepped on during a 52-8 home victory over Lordstown.
Heralds head coach Nick Iarocci said he was excited to see the younger players replace the seniors on senior night in front of a packed gymnasium.
He was also excited about his team’s performance with a wide variety of players getting into the scorebook.
Saint John been improving during the second half of the season.
“We had a really big win last [Monday] night against Bristol,” Iarocci said.
The Heralds lost the first game to Bristol by 26 points, but turned the table with a 60-57 victory.
Saint John played a second straight solid game on back-to-back nights.
“We are starting to play really good basketball and hope we can continue it Thursday at Mathews,” Iarocci said.
Nine players scored for Saint John a second straight game.
“It is much easier to win when everybody contributes,” Iarocci said.
Alyssa Cevera led the way with 14 points, while Mickey Zheng added 11.
Saint John got off to a 13-0 lead before Lordstown scored a 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
That was the only basket scored by the Red Devils in the first quarte. They were only able to add two points in the second quarter and three in the third.
Saint John’s younger played hard, and ended up shutting out Lorstown in the fourth quarter.
Lordstown has not won this season but the girls continue to play hard
“We are really young and inconsistent,” coach Bobby Marino said.
Marino is starting to see progress in his young team even though the score may not show it.
“They are starting to do what I’m asking them to do,” he said.
Marino said he is trying to have his players focus on the instruction he gives and not worry about the wins and losses at this time.
Saint John seniors Colleen Andersen,
Harley Shellenberger, Eva Oster, Kiden Housel and Willow Twining were honored after the game with the Saint John seniors who
played in the second game of the doubleheader.
The senior cheerleaders were also honored between the games.
The Heralds boys team captured a 60-23 win over Lordstown.
Vinny Narducci
paced Saint John with 19 points, while
Jesus Hernandez contributed 15.
The Heralds jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead.
Saint John is scheduled to host Badger on Friday night.
