Three years ago, Ethan Ducca felt that Edinboro was the “perfect fit” for him to continue his education as well as his wrestling career.
After a few years, though, the 2020 Saint John graduate and two-time Division III state runner-up has decided the time is now right for a change.
Ducca announced recently that he will transfer to Wyoming University next year to wrestle for the Cowboys mat program.
“Edinboro was a really good fit for me, it was close to home and I really liked the coaches and the guys on the team,” he said. “I got great coaching and really jumped some levels in my wrestling. But, I felt like I needed an extra jump to get to All-American [status] and get on the podium. I don’t know how to put it, but it was time to move on.”
In two years with the Fighting Scots, Ducca had a combined record of 24-14. His first season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, a year in which all NCAA athletes had their year of eligibility restored.He then went 14-6 during the 2021-22 season and cracked the top 20 in the country in the 184-pound weight class before some health concerns cut his season short.
This season, he said he was “firing on all cylinders,” only to suffer a torn MCL in the first tournament of the season.
Ducca decided to enter the transfer portal which he became eligible for on March 10. Wyoming immediately showed interest. Within a month, he was on a plane headed to Laramie.
“I took a visit and absolutely loved the place,” he said.
The Cowboys sent three wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament this season
Coach Matt Branch has been at the helm for 14 years, winning nearly 70 percent of the team’s dual matches, and has watched seven wrestlers compile for 13 All-American awards.
Ducca believes it’s the right place for him to take the next step in where he wants to go.
“I feel like I know what I need right now,” he said. “Being in my third year of college, I know how my body feels and I know what I need wrestling wise to make that jump.
“I was so happy, so grateful that Wyoming was interested in me and I’m getting this opportunity to go there. It’s a special place, I really believe that. The coach is amazing, the kids are amazing.”
Ducca was able to take a medical redshirt for the 2022-23 season, leaving him three years of eligibility.
Aside from a great program that he feels will not only push him to where he wants to be, but believe in him just as much, Ducca said he’s also excited about the new scenery.
“I’d never even been to Wyoming, I never even thought about going there” he said. “But, man, I was there for a three-day visit and by the third day, I did not want to leave. The whole cowboy thing is so cool, it’s just such a beautiful place. They want to win, and they’re serious about wrestling. I’m just really happy with the decision I’ve made.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.