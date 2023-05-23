A year ago, Saint John tennis coach Todd Nassief and Athletic Director Nick Iarocci were talking about the tradition of ‘clap-outs,’ a ritual to celebrate athletic teams or individuals on their way to high profile competitions.
“Nick asked my opinion and I told him it would never apply to tennis, but I think it should only be for getting to state,” Nassief said.
As it turns out, the coach was very wrong.
Nassief, along with the doubles team of Jacob Timonere and Jimmy Severino, were both given the first Saint John clap-out since that conversation on Tuesday morning on their way to Columbus for the state tennis tournament.
The two seniors both enjoyed strong seasons playing singles.
Timonere went 13-5 at first singles, while Severino was 16-1 at second singles.
They thought teaming up for the postseason would be a good idea, but getting to state was not something either of them thought was a reality.
“That was the last thing we were thinking of ... seriously,” Timonere said.
Severino added, “We wanted to make it to districts, that was the biggest thing. Then we pulled it together and made it to state.”
They made it by winning the Division II Solon Sectional championship to start their run. Then in Akron last week, they won their opening match, but lost in the second round. Timonere and Severino fought back the next day though with wins over teams from Canfield and Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary to nab the fifth — and final spot — for a ticket to Columbus.
Though they had never played as a team before,
and the state tournament was not even on their radar,
both players felt their games complimented each other well.
“Jimmy hustles for every ball,” Timonere said. “I’m more about setting him up.”
Which he does very well.
“Jacob is very consistent,” Severino said. “I may get to every ball, but I also know when there is a difficult ball, Jacob will get it back over the net.”
Nassief added, “They pair up pretty well. Jacob tries to be consistent at the baseline to set Jimmy up and Jimmy is at the net and tries to pick every ball.”
Nassief has been at the helm for the boys and girls tennis program at Saint John for 11 years.
It will be the first time taking anyone to the state tournament.
In fact, it was something he said he did not even think about.
Saint John is the second smallest school in Ohio that has tennis.
In addition, the Heralds do not play year around as the powerhouse schools do.
Typical state tournament participants have resumes and portfolios of tracked success since they were young.
Timonere and Severino pretty much came out of nowhere to join the ranks of the top 16 teams in the state.
“It’s just incredible,” Nassief said. “I didn’t even dream about it. I just assumed my destiny was to get kids as far as districts. For us, that’s the goal because we don’t play year around, we just play during the season.
“I tell the kids if you get to districts, that’s the equivalent of getting to state for our team. You just never thought in our wildest dreams this would happen.”
Nassief, along with Iarocci, is not aware if anyone from Saint John has reached the state tournament for tennis or not.
They are, however, the third doubles team in the past decade from Ashtabula County to do so.
They will join the company of Geneva’s boys team of Issac and Nathan Palinkas and Geneva girls duo of Amy Varckette and Alyx Lynahm.
“To be mentioned in the same breath as the other four players that have been to state is really humbling,” Nassief said.
Next up, though, is getting ready to play.
Timonere and Severino will take the court Thursday morning at Ohio State University Ty Tucker Tennis Center against Lexington’s Jake Chilcote and Owan Gongwer in the first round, hoping to advance in the bracket.
They said they have not done too much of anything differently in practicing this week to get ready.
They know the competition will be incredible, but they plan on leaving everything they have on the court also, and represent not only their school, but Ashtabula County well.
“We’re gonna go down there and we’re gonna give it our all,” Timonere said.
Severino added, “We’re very grateful for this opportunity. We’ve come this far, no reason to quit now.”
For Nassief, he expects them to compete as they have all season, but he’s also reminding them to make sure they take the time to enjoy the experience.
“I know they’re gonna hustle and they’re not going to be embarrassed whatever the score of their match is,” he said. “But, I’m telling them to enjoy every single minute, not every 10 minutes, every minute. It’s gonna go fast. I plan on taking a lot of photos and it’s gonna be a lot of memories.”
