SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Whether it’s preseason, regular season, or postseason, the focus for the Saint John volleyball team has been the same, according to Lizzie Ducro.
The Heralds took the first step on Tuesday, opening Division IV sectional tournament play with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-10 win over Cornerstone Christian at SJ.
Saint John is slated to host Lake Ridge Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a sectional title.
The Heralds improved to 19-3 and are still relishing their Northeastern Athletic Conference championship.
At the same time, however, the players understand that none of that matters when it comes to postseason play.
“Each game, we always tell ourselves we have to play every game the same,” said Ducro, a sophomore. “It doesn’t matter what game or who we’re playing, we have to play the best that we can.”
The win over Cornerstone followed the pattern of many of their wins this season in which the Heralds cruised in three sets.
Ducro knows as well as anyone that if her team wants to reach their goal of a rgional berth, matches will get more difficult along the way.
Approaching early-round matches with the same intensity as the later ones is something Saint John is keying on.
“It can be a challenge,” Ducro said of maintaining that level of focus. “But, when you have players with a strong bond ... we’re always helping each other out, helping each other find spots on the floor, giving each other our best.”
Heralds coach Sarah Howe said her team has done a nice job comprehending the importance of not taking nights off against anyone.
“We got caught sleeping on a few plays [tonight] and they know it,” she said. “But, they did a nice job of maintaining that focus throughout every single play. They’re allowed to make mistakes and they know that. It’s the lack of focus mistakes we can’t have.”
After taking the first set, then jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the second, Cornerstone fought back to within 13-7, before Gianna DeCato served the Heralds to a 12-0 run to close out the set.
DeCato took the service line in the third set and added four points, giving her 16 in a row.
“She had a pretty low serving percentage last season,” Howe said of DeCato. “We talked about how we can improve that. Because her time back at the serving line is Gabby’s first time in the front row and when you have a hot hitter, your serve is important to keep that hot hitter in the front row.”
Lake Ridge Academy, from North Ridgeville, had a first-round bye after going 9-11 during the regular season.
“We talked last week and we know that this is the second season,” Howe said. “Everything that has happened the past few weeks doesn’t really matter. All bets are off.
“We had a team meeting and individual meetings where we asked every player what their goal was. The answer was they all want to get out of this district.”
