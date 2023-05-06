ASHTABULA — The famous baseball movie "The Natural" had nothing on the Saint John's walk off home run on Saturday that set the stage for a celebration of the Heralds' 1983 \
state championship baseball team.
Anthony Severino, a freshman for the Heralds, belted a home run over the fence at Smith Field to provide a 4-3 win over Grand Valley.
Seven players and two coaches for the 1983 team soon lined the first-base line to be honored for their accomplishment four decades ago.
The players each were announced by name and later gathered for a picture at home plate.
The 2023 edition of the Heralds got to shake hands with the baseball royalty that earned the first state team championship in Ashtabula County history.
Bill Schmidt, head coach; Greg Stolfer, assistant coach, and players Mark Timonere, Jeff DiDonato, Tim Sheldon, Mike Hayes, Mike Craffey, David Rozzo and John DiDonato returned for the ceremony.
Timonere said it was exciting to see his teammates, some of whom he hadn't seen in 40 years. He, and other teammates, said Schmidt helped the players not only have confidence in their baseball skills, but also with life skills.
Timonere said the team members went on to success in a wide variety of careers including business owners, executives, teachers and coaches. He said he also had the added joy of watching his son Jon help coach the Heralds on Saturday.
Sheldon, who lives in Deltona, Florida, said it was great to be back in town to see his teammates and share memories of a special time in their lives.
"What a great victory," Rozzo said of Severino's home run. He said it was great to have the memories and share them again 40 years later.
Rozzo said the state final was at the Ohio State University baseball field.
"It's still kind of surreal," he said of the state championship memories.
Hayes has never strayed too far from the game of baseball as he has been coaching at Erie McDowell for 25 years. Hayes pitched the final game of the 1983 season and the Heralds got four runs in the first inning and three in the second before running away with the game, Schmidt said.
Schmidt and several of the players said the semifinal game, against Chillicothe Unioto, was actually the state championship. The Heralds had to come back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.
"It is great to see them. A lot of great memories," Schimidt said.
He said he was grateful just to be able to attend the event.
Assistant coach Greg Stolfer was in charge of conditioning and the players said it was not easy. Hayes said he went to Bowling Green and the conditioning wasn't nearly as hard.
Schmidt said he was confident the team would win the state final after winning the semifinal in dramatic fashion.
"I was pretty confident in the final game," he said.
John DiDonato caught the final game and said the teammates bonded after years of playing baseball together.
"Many of us played together since we were eight or nine," he said.
"I just remember catching the last pitch and running out to hug Mike and my first thought was we are juniors and we have to do this again," DiDonato said.
