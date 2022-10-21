SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Saint John volleyball team got off to a slow start on Thursday evening.
But the Heralds picked it up and went on to defeat Lake Ridge Academy 25-19, 25-7, 25-14 in a Division IV sectional final at Saint John School.
Saint John (21-3), the top seed, advanced to the district tournament and will play Cardinal in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn High School.
Cardinal, a No. 7 seed, swept Bloomfield in the second sectional final on Thursday night.
Against Lake Ridge Academy, Saint John trailed 18-17 during the first game, but flipped a switch and reeled off six straight points.
The Heralds went from losing to a 25-19 victory with some spikes and re-directed shots.
Saint John went on to dominate the second game 25-7 and capture the third one 25-14.
The Heralds used strong services to surge out to a 14-1 lead in the second game and cruised to the victory before a much tighter third game.
Saint John trailed 6-4 before in the third game before finding its footing and taking an 8-6 lead. They then steadily picking up the momentum taking leads of 13-7 and 15-10.
Heralds coach Sarah Howe said she wasn’t able to get a lot of information about Lake Ridge Academy so things got off a little slow.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” she said.
Howe said the Cleveland area teams also play a quicker game so Saint John had to adjust before taking control of the match. When the Heralds were down 18-17 in the first game, Howe called a timeout and the momentum shifted.
“I called a timeout to calm them down,” she said.
Saint John is the third straight trip to the district tournament.
“We have a legacy at Saint John,” Howe said. “The first day of practice we point to our two [regional] banners.”
Howe said the team often works together to direct shots to empty spots on the opposing side instead of a hard spike every time.
“Sometimes an off-speed shot works best,” she said.
Giana DeCato, a senior, has a strong spike,
but often re-directs the ball to a hole in the defense. Against Lake Ridge Academy, DeCato led the Heralds with 12 points and four aces.
Gabbie Johnston notched 19 kills and 19 assists.
Howe said Lizzie Ducro is very good at encouraging the other players and suggesting areas to hit the ball. She recorded 36 assissts against Lake Ridge Academy.
The Heralds scrimmaged Cardinal during the preseason.
“We’re looking forward to seeing them next week,” Howe said. “They are scrappy and move well on the court.
“They play with a lot of energy, so we really need to stay up and positive on the court and play our game.”
