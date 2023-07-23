COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — “Well, dad, I did that thing.”
With that, Scott Rolen acknowledged a lesson he learned from his father when he was an Indiana basketball all-star and took his place among the immortals as a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.
It was a memory from a time when the 1993 Mr. Baseball winner was struggling as a member of the ’93 basketball all-star team, just after he had been drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.
“After Day 1, I told dad I have a minor problem that I need advice with,” Rolen recalled. “His answer, ‘OK.’”
After explaining he was a worse player than everyone in the gym — including the coach — Rolen remembers his father pointing out he was saying all the things he couldn’t do.
“’Well, what can you do?’” Ed Rolen asked.
“Well, I guess I can rebound. I can play defense. I can dive for loose balls … I can outhustle, outwork and beat everyone down the floor,” Rolen replied.
“Then, here came the words of wisdom,” the Hall of Fame recalled. “Well, do that then.”
Those words carried him on through minor league baseball, into the major leagues and on to the pinnacle of the sport as a Hall of Famer.
“It gave me a simple mindset that I would never allow myself to be unprepared or outworked,” Rolen said. “‘Well, do that then’ put me on this stage today.”
Rolen played 17 seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds, earning eight Gold Glove Awards at third base.
A unanimous choice as the 1997 National League Rookie of the Year, Rolen debuted with the Phillies in 1996 but fell one at-bat short of exhausting his Rookie of the Year eligibility when he was hit by a pitch in September, ending his season. He won his first Gold Glove Award in 1998 and a Silver Slugger Award in 2002, a year in which he was traded to the Cardinals.
With St. Louis, he was named to the NL All-Star team in each of his first four seasons, finishing fourth in the NL Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2004 while helping the Cardinals win the NL pennant. In 2006, he helped the Cardinals to another NL pennant before hitting .421 with five runs scored in the World Series as St. Louis captured the title.
Finishing his career with stints in Toronto and Cincinnati, Rolen compiled an .855 OPS, 316 home runs, 118 stolen bases and 517 doubles. A seven-time All-Star Game selection, Rolen ranks 12th all-time with 2,023 games played at third base, and he is one of only four third basemen in history with at least 300 home runs, 100 stolen bases and 500 doubles, along with Adrián Beltré, George Brett and Chipper Jones.
During the 2008 and 2009 seasons with the Blue Jays, Rolen was a teammate of Anderson native Adam Lind, the 2002 Indiana Mr. Baseball award winner. After following in Rolen’s shoes with the same Indiana Bulls travel team, Lind felt a special bond with Rolen and looked up to his predecessor from Jasper.
The bond was reciprocated.
“I remember when he got traded [to Cincinnati in 2009], he came to my room and told me he got traded,” Lind said. “That meant something to me. That Scott Rolen came to my room and saying, ‘Good luck with your career. I just got traded.’ Just him coming to me meant a lot. That was a big moment for me.”
Rolen quickly made an impression in Cincinnati, serving as a veteran presence in a young Reds clubhouse.
“You know W.W.J.D., what would Jesus do? Here, it’s what would Scott do?” then Reds outfielder Jonny Gomes told The New York Times in 2010. “He doesn’t argue with the umpires. He runs every single ball out. He makes great plays. He makes routine plays. He gets the runner in when he needs to get him in. He gets the runner over when he needs to get him over. He just plays the game exactly how it should be played.”
Rolen becomes just the ninth third basemen elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, joining Wade Boggs, Brett, Jones, Eddie Mathews, Paul Molitor, Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt and Pie Traynor. Rolen is just the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall of Fame via any method. Of the 270 members selected as players, third base has the fewest members of any fielding position.
Rolen chose for his plaque at the Hall of Fame to bear the Cardinals logo and was the lone selection by the BBWAA with 76.3% of the vote in his sixth year on the ballot with 75% being required for enshrinement.
Fred McGriff was also inducted Sunday after being a unanimous selection of the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee.
A key member of the 1995 World Champion Atlanta Braves, McGriff batted cleanup in every game he played that year while appearing in a league-high 144 games. The author of 10 30-homer seasons, McGriff was the first player in history to record a 30-homer season for five different franchises — Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Chicago Cubs — and he finished in the top 10 of his league’s Most Valuable Player award voting in six straight seasons (1989-94).
Randy Johnson, a 2015 HOF inductee, was on hand to discuss his passion for photography and congratulated Rolen and McGriff, two players he faced in the majors.
“I’m very excited for Fred and Scott,” Johnson said. “I’ve been talking with them the last couple days and faced both of them many, many times. I’m very happy to see them go, as I would be anybody that’s going in there because I know what it feels like for the family and for themselves. I’m very happy for both of them.”
Both 2023 inductees agreed Johnson was the toughest pitcher they faced.
“I was scared of him at the photography exhibit,” Rolen quipped.
Rolen was 6-for-34 with two home runs and struck out 19 times against ‘The Big Unit’ while McGriff was 0-for-8 with three strikeouts.
