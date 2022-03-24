After a year of being virtual, the Ashtabula Distance Runners Club 2021 Awards Banquet took place at the RomeRock Association Clubhouse in Roaming Shores on Saturday night.
Club President John Hutchison was glad to see members in person.
“We delayed a couple of months due to the emergence of omnicron,” Hutchison said. “We had a nice turnout. I’m glad we were able to enjoy the success of the 2021 season.”
The 2021 special award winners were:
• Rookies of the Year: Carter Schwartz and Lori Jean Shinkle
• Most Improved: Bill Bernard and Tracy David
• Most Inspirational: Karl Schwarz and Ellen Darby
• Volunteer of the Year: John Hutchison
The top three female finishers were Jennifer Hanson, first, 397 points; Kathleen Pierce, second, 360; and Caron Fenton, third, 354.
Dan Loose was the top finisher in the male overall standings with 422 points. Bernard was second with 356 points and Mike Shevchik, third, 344.
Jonathon Richardson was the featured guest speaker.
Richardson is a lieutenant for the Plymouth Fire Department, which has been a partner at ADR events including the Bridge 2 Bridge Half Marathon, Indian Trails Adventure Run and other races on the ADR Grand Prix.
He was looking to get in shape and joined a gym, but then the gym closed due to the pandemic. Richardson started running outside and discovered the ADR’s virtual races and then his running journey took off from there and he lost more than 100 pounds.
Richardson said he started slowly.
“My first run was 47:40,” he said. “My first actual race was down six minutes. My best time so far is 29:39.”
Richardson took part in a Guinness World Record attempt for most people to attempt a virtual 10K race. He became an ADR member last year in 2021 and took first place in ADR’s 35-39 Male age group.
“That was very rewarding,” he said.
An Ashtabula graduate, Richardson said ADR lifted him when he was down and vice versa.
“It definitely changed my life,” he said. “I started to post my experience on social media. People reached out to me. I didn’t want to let them down. My three hashtags are ‘keep pushing, no excuses and never give up.”
Richardson is also creating a challenge for fellow new runners.
“By July 1, I’d like them to complete in one 5K,” he said. “That means by running, walking, using virtual.”
He also stressed to start slow and build up.
Hutchison outlined club goals for the 2022 season.
“We would like to get membership over 200,” he said. “We had a little dip because of the pandemic.
“We have seven club races. We give out $500 college scholarships to a male and female each for track and cross country for a total of $2,000. We also want to help people improve health, fitness and camaraderie.”
Hutchison said membership is $20 for individuals and $25 for family.
More information and membership forms on the ADR can be found at www.ashtabuladistancerunners.org
Female
Overall
1. Jennifer Hanson 397
2. Kathleen Pierce 360
3. Caron Fenton 354
Age group standings
14-under
1. Kate Mulzet 161
25-29
1. Ellen Darby 284
30-34
1. Kayleigh Nearhoof 132
35-39
1. Katie Schwartz 220
2. Michelle Wood 156
3. Kourtney Kelner 97
40-44
1. Amy Kleps 276
2. Jamie Kennedy 144
3. Thyessa Hale 132
45-49
1. Jacklyn Krysa 268
2. Dawn Cragon 233
3. Christy Tobias 200
50-54
1. Tracy David 322
2. Michelle Goff 214
3. Shawn Metzler 127
55-59
1. Lisa Haytcher 233
60-64
1. Shinkle 183
2. Plats 155
3. Gill 96
65-69
1. Pat Douglass 104
Male
Overall
1. Daniel Loose 422
2. Bill Bernard 356
3. Mike Shevchik 344
14-under
1. Carter Schwartz 132
20-24
1. Allen Darby 89
25-29
1. Davey Roosa 193
2. Alexander Griswold 151
35-39
1. Richarson 141
2. Tim Kennedy 116
40-44
1. Larry Faulkerson 211
2. Gabe Pytel 187
3. Bryce Heinbaugh 177
45-49
1. Rob Kleps 306
2. JP Ducro 288
3. Byron Perry 73
50-54
1. John Hutchison 205
2. Richard Hutchison 131
3. David Roosa 128
60-64
1. Doug Kennedy 129
2. Warren Dillaway 98
3. Bruce Haytcher 82
65-69
1. Karl Schwarz 110
70 and over
1. Jack Sargent 224
2. Dean McQuaide 176
