Being a freshman on this year’s Geneva swim team, Nathan Reigle did not feel it was his place to take a position of leadership.
“That’s for the older guys,” he said. “They have more wisdom.”
Perhaps, but if you’re interested in swimming fast, the Eagles freshman would not be a bad guy to sit down with either.
In his first year of varsity swimming, Reigle etched his name to nine Geneva pool records and nearly qualified for the Division II state swim meet.
For his accomplishments, he has been named Ashtabula County Boys Swimmer of the year as voted on by the coaches.
Swimming was something Reigle started with at the age of 7. Once he got the basics down, he immediately wanted to be faster than anyone in the pool.
“I always liked being in the faster lane,” Reigle said. “Even if I was the slowest in the pool, I liked to catch up to people.”
Reigle caught up to a lot of people in a short amount of time this season.
Competing at the Division II dstrict swim tournament in the 50 freestyle, regarded as one of the most competitive events there is, Reigle posted a time of 22.32. The cutoff time to reach state was 22.08.
Competitive swimmers are used to having large frustrations over fractions of seconds.
For Reigle, though, seeing how close he measured up against upperclass opponents was something to be encouraged about, as well asbe motivated by.
“I wasn’t really disappointed,” he said. “That was my personal best time and it could have been better, but I wasn’t going to bring myself down. Instead I’m going to use it for motivation for next year.”
Since that district meet, Geneva coach Julie Mirabell said Reigle is on schedule as he has already swam practice session times that would have qualified.
The coach said that she has been hearing about Reigle from other students for the past few years.
When Mirabell finally met him, he lived up to the expectations.
“He’s talented, he has natural ability, but more than that, he’s been working on this. Since he was a young kid he’s been on various swim teams,” Mirabell said. “He has a way of just understanding the techniques and the strokes which are beyond what you’d expect from a freshman. He studies his craft extremely well.”
And while he just missed getting to the final meet of the season as a freshman, the coach said she has every reason to believe that next year, they’ll be busy in Canton the week of the state meet. .
“He has his eyes set on getting to state,” Mirabell said. “It’s a big goal for him, and I have no doubt he’ll be there.”
What the coach appreciates even more than the excitement of someone so young producing such results, is his willingness to help anyone and everyone that he meets in the lane next to him.
“He’s the ultimate teammate,” Mirabell said. “He has all these personal accolades and school records, but he also has a lot of concern for his teammates and spends a lot of time helping others. He’s super committed to his team and making others better swimmers.”
The success his team had this season was just as big a deal to Riegle as anything he accomplished individually.
“I’m super proud of my team this season,” he said. “We had a great year, did things no Geneva team had done before.”
And while he won’t take the leadership away from the upperclassmen, he is happy to share what makes him successful with anyone who cares to ask.
“I love helping others,” Reigle said. “Even if it’s someone from another team, I’ll share what I know and they can take it however they want to.”
