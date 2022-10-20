The months of weight lifting, going through 7-on-7s, summer drills and a full season comes down to one game for prep football teams.
Some teams are in the playoffs unofficially, others are vying for spots and still others are out of contention.
Fans will be scouring prep football websites on Friday and Saturday nights, but the official release of the final Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings will be on Sunday afternoon.
So, for the final time of the 2022 regular season, here are the matchups, which start tonight, for county teams and Madison.
Today
• Fairport Harbor (3-6) at Saint John (2-6)
The Northeastern Athletic Conference foes played last Friday at Spire in a non-conference game with the Skippers winning 41-12. This game is at 6 p.m. in non-conference action. Fairport used a solid rushing-passing attack to defeat the Heralds. For the Heralds, quarterback Vin Narducci found Matt Miller for a touchdown. Miller also connected with Narducci for a scoring strike.
Friday
• Edgewood (5-4) at Lakeside (6-3)
The Warriors will look to break a two-game losing streak on Friday. A win would help Edgewood, which is ranked 15th in Division IV, Region 13, in its playoff pursuit. QB Tony Hall has thrown for 1,628 yards. The Dragons are rated 15th in DII, Region 5. Lakeside gained its third shutout last Friday in a 47-0 win over Orange. Lakeside’s Angelo Collazo has six interceptions.
• Chagrin Falls (4-5) at Geneva (6-3)
The Tigers, rated 17th in DV, Region 17, broke a three-game losing streak with a 21-17 win over West Geauga last Friday. QB Nicholas Vinci threw for 93 yards with one TD and running back Donny Hardy gained 90 yards and scored the game-winning TD in the final minute. Running back Luke Smith leads the Eagles with 796 yards rushing and 10 TDs. On defense for the Eagles, Matt Wright has three sacks and Giavonni Rice has three interceptions.
• Jefferson (6-3) at Lakeview (3-6)
The Falcons recorded a 27-13 signature win over Poland last Friday. QB Grant Hitchcock has 1,018 yards rushing with 11 scores and 764 yards passing and nine TDs. Hitchcock has also chipped in with 10 receptions for 216 yards. Wade Woodworth leads the defense with 106 tackles. The Bulldogs, who are ranked 19th in DV, Region 17, are seeking to break a five-game losing streak.
• Harbor Creek (2-6) at Conneaut (7-2)
Harbor Creek, a former District 10 foe with the Spartans, will look to break a three-game losing streak. Conneaut is returning home after playing away three straight weeks. The three-pronged rushing attack of Zack Rice (1,136), Max Gleason (681) and Wyatt Payne (549) have a combined 2,366 and 33 TDs. Defensively for the Spartans, Ty Covill leads the way with 116 total tackles. Jaydon Anderson has contributed 16 tackles for loss and four sacks. Payne paces the team with four interceptions.
• Pymatuning Valley (3-6) at Mathews (8-1)
The Lakers, on a two-game losing streak, are seeking a fourth straight Northeastern Athletic Conference crown and third consecutive playoff appearance. QB Ryan Croston has rushed for 1,010 yards and passed for 430. Ty Vickery has picked up 800 yards on the ground. The Mustangs, who are ranked eighth in DVII, Region 25, rolled past Windham 56-20 last Friday, scoring seven rushing TDs. Ethan Petak had four scores and 123 yards; Trenton Hyde, two TDs and 97 yards and Dominic Toto, one score and 190 yards.
• Grand Valley (1-8) at Beachwood (2-7)
The Mustangs will close the season on the road. QB Nathan Boiarski has thrown for 1,198 yards with 15 TDs. Receiver Robert Rogers paces the receiving unit with 56 catches for 819 yards and 11 scores. The Bison have lost two straight after downing Lutheran East 14-6 on Sept. 30.
• Garfield Heights (6-3) at Madison (2-7)
The Bulldogs, who are rated 11th in DII, Region 5, have lost two of their last three games after four straight wins. The Blue Streaks closed out their Western Reserve Conference slate last Friday. Madison moves into the Chagrin Valley Conference next season. Carson Alley has rushed for 337 yards and passed for 274 for the Blue Streaks.
