Staff Reports
Regional track and field athletes will have one last chance to reach the state tournament this week.
The tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
The Geneva boys team and Madison are scheduled to compete at the Division I Austintown Fitch site Wednesday and Friday.
Pymatuning Valley’s boys team and Grand Valley are the D-III Norwayne site also Wednesday and Friday.
In D-II, Conneaut, Edgewood, Geneva’s girls squad, Jefferson and PV girls team are slated to compete at the D-II Austintown Fitch site Thursday and Saturday.
The top four in each event will qualify for the state tournament June 2 and 3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
D-I
Connor Boland led the Eagles in the Fitch district on Friday with firsts in the 100, 200 and 400. He also anchored Geneva’s 4X400 relay to second place.
Abe Rosales, Jamil Daghlas and Dane Szczepkowski were other runners on the 4X400 relay.
The Eagles also qualified the 4X200 relay team of Giovanni Rice, Owen Pfeifer, Szczepkowski and Rosales.
Madison’s Ryan Radkowski and Bryce Brock finished third and fourth, respectively, in the discus at Riverside. For the Blue Streaks girls team, Taylor Hennessey qualified for the regional in the open 400 and as part of the 4X400 relay team with Riley Meister Reese Meister and Avery Weaver.
The first night of the regional is scheduled to being at 5 p.m. with the field events and 6:30 for the track events.
D-II
Edgewood’s duo of Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky qualified to the regional in both the shot put and discus at the Lakeview District.
Coxon took first in the shot put and second in the discus, while Visnosky checked in second in the shot and fourth in the discus.
They are joined by teammates: Tammy Liplin in the 3200; Katie McCollister, 400 and Morgan Haywood, pole vault.
Also in D-II on the girls side, Jefferson’s Holly Pierce, in the 100 and PV’s Mae Struna, discus, advanced.
The Geneva girls team competed at Bedford.
Those who qualified to the regional included: Allison Sochia, in the 100; Mya Evangelista, 1600; Gianna DeLuca, 100 hurdles; Delaney Marrison, long jump; Ava Sartini, pole vault; Ella Haeseler, discus and Alyssa Palmisano, shot put.
On the boys side, Conneaut’s Alex Banish won the Lakeview pole vault.
Jefferson’s boys regional qualifiers were: Wade Woodworth, in both the discus and shot put; Josh Payne, discus; Grant Hitchcock, 400 and Stephen Sly, 3200.
Edgewood’s Chris Skwera advanced in the pole vault.
On Thursday, the regional tournament is slated to start 5 p.m. with field events and 6:30 p.m. track events. On Saturday, the field events are at 11 a.m. and track events 12:30 p.m.
D-III
Grand Valley had a number of regional qualifiers, which included Nate Boiarski in the long jump; Robert Rogers, high jump and long jump; David Steimle, 3200; Dylan Hivick and Charlie Clason, pole vault; the 4X100 relay team of Rogers, Tanner Lee, Hivick and Boiarski; Alex Hunt, poie vault; Reagan Boiarski, long jump and Anna Steimle, 1600 and 3200.
Boiarski, Boiarski, Rogers (in the high jump), Hivick and Hunt all captured district crowns at Cuyahoga Heights.
PV’s regional qualifiers consist of: Elliott Jones in the high jump; the 4X200 relay team of Matthew Adkins, Jaren Nowakowski, Mason Welker and Brayden Shinault; and Brandon Teter and Layton Dubic, poie vault.
The regional tournament at Norwayne is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. for field events and 6 p.m. for track events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.