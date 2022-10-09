Staff Report
Zack Rice took a pitch, like he has done so many times in his Conneaut career, and ran the ball.
The senior didn’t stop, either.
He went 80 yards for a touchdown on the Spartans’ first offensive play of scrimmage.
That gave Conneaut a 6-0 lead against county foe Pymatuning Valley.
The run, however, was even more special.
Rice had become Conneaut’s all-time career leading rusher. With 2,999 yards entering Friday’s contest, he needed seven to break Mike Williams’ mark of 3,005.
“I am very proud of myself for achieving this milestone in my high school career,” Rice said. “It really did surprise me when it happened because I had no idea how close I was, and I was very excited and happy to hear my name being called.”
The game was stopped by a timeout, and Rice was presented the game ball.
Rice ended up with 149 yards for the game in the Spartans’ 28-6 win.
“Zack should be very proud of his accomplishment,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said. “He’s a very talented kid, but at the same time, quiet and humble.
“Zack never misses a practice and appreciates his supporting cast.”
Rice also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark this season.
The Spartans recorded a much-needed win after losing to North East 14-12 the Friday before.
“Our coaching staff feels blessed and can not say enough about this group of young men we get the opportunity to coach this year,” Dobran said of his 6-2 team. “They love each other, respect each other and got each other’s back no matter what.
“This may be the most positive group of kids I’ve ever coached and the most unselfish group I’ve ever coached.”
Rice is proud of what his team has been able to accomplish thus far.
“I’m not surprised because at the start of the season after seeing the schedule, I knew that it was going to be a good year,” he said.
Conneaut, which is unoffically ranked ninth in the Division V, Region 17 computer ratings, will head to Brooklyn on Friday.
Eagles cruises past Wolverines
Geneva has kept rolling since its 43-13 loss to Kirtland on Sept. 16.
The Eagles secure their third straight win with a 38-9 decision at West Geauga on Friday night.
Geneva tallied 22 second-quarter points after trailing 3-0.
The Eagles rushed for 317 yards, led by Luke Smith’s 146.
Jacob Wilson ran for 104 yards and Hayden Diemer chipped in with 67.
Geneva also hit on a big passing play when quarterback Kenny Young found Giavonni Rice for 60 yards.
“The boys played well Friday against West Geauga,” Eagles coach Don Shymske said. “We got off to a slow start, but were able to compose ourselves and the guys took control of the game.”
At 4-1 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division, Geneva hosts Perry, also 4-1, in a key game on Thursday night at Spire.
“Perry is a very good football team,” Shymske said. “They’ve got speed on both sides of the ball. They’re very well coached and fundamentally sound.”
Kirtland leads the division at 5-0,
having already defeated Perry.
Boiarski to Rogers
Quarterback Nate Boiarski threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in Grand Valley’s 27-13 loss to Rootstown on Friday.
Receiver Robert Rogers caught both TD passes, and eight for the game.
Boiarski now has 14 TD passes on the season with 10 going to Rogers.
