JEFFERSON — No doubt, Jefferson senior Bobby Ray had dreams of scoring 1,000 points in his high school. He also dreamt of the day he’d be part of a net clipping celebration to commemorate a league title.
Ray probably never imagined that he’d fulfill both dreams in the same night, though.
With the verdict settled, looking for point number 1,000, Ray missed the second of two free throws. However, he grabbed a rebound kept alive by Chase Pascarella and floated his shot back through the same net that he’d be helping to cut down just a few minutes later.
It gave him 1,001 points in his career, but much more important to him, it was just the icing on the cake as the Falcons ran over Poland 66-44 to clinch a share of the Northeast 8 conference Friday night at Falcon gymnasium.
“Oh God, this is a great team win,” Ray said after his turn with the scissors was finished.
“There’s nothing more I wanted than to cut down those nets. Watching Sam Hitchcock and guys before do it, that’s all I wanted to do was cut down nets, all I wanted to do was score 1,000 points. I couldn’t buy a bucket out there tonight, I was fighting for everything.”
Offensively, Ray scored 13 points.
He had just eight points through the first three quarters but had the relentless effort on the defensive end and on the glass of a player hungry for a championship.
Ray finished with a game-best 14 rebounds, to go four assists, three steals, and a handful of blocked shots and tipped passes that led to run-outs for the other way.
Jefferson trailed 14-12 after the opening quarter, but then the defense took over, and the Falcon shooters were spot on.
Jefferson nailed seven of eight shots and had a 10-0 run to open up a 32-21 lead midway through the second quarter.
Grant Hitchcock had nine points during the stretch.
At the same time, the Falcons defense held the Bulldogs to just 3 of 10 shooting for the
quarter and gave them fits trying to work the basketball around the perimeter.
“Everybody knocked down shots,” Ray said. “I was not hitting, [John] Castrilla was not hitting, but [Brock] Bean was hitting, Hitchcock was on, [Garrett] Thompson ... It was just all down the line. I was so proud of these guys and I wouldn’t want to take the floor with anyone else.
The Falcons took a 10-point lead to the locker room.
Coach Robert Pisano said nerves may have been a factor for his team early in the game, but in the pregame talk, he reminded that they had earned the right to play a game with conference implications on the line.
“I think there was a lot of pressure put upon themselves,” the coach said. “I told our guys, pressure is earned. You earned to have pressure put on you by the season you’ve had. But, there’s no more pressure on this game than the last few games. We said a few weeks ago when we lost to Poland [66-58 on Jan. 14] that we control our own destiny. If we win out, we win a share of the league title.”
The Falcons extended the league to 15 at 41-26 with 4:34 remaining. The Bulldogs Ross Dedo single-handedly kept Poland in the game by scoring ten of their 13 third-quarter points. Christian Colosino hit a three-pointer to beat the buzzer to clip the Jefferson lead down to 47-36.
But, the Falcons put it away early in the fourth by scoring the first seven points to regain command. Joey DeGeorge started the run with a basket, followed by Ray spinning in the paint for a bucket, then a three-pointer by Castrilla left no doubt that there would be a net-cutting celebration following the game.
For Pisano, the league title arrives in his third year at the helm of the Falcon program, after he was let go from Lakeside.
“We put this team together three years ago,” he said. “There was a lot of build-up. I don’t think this group of seniors ever beat Poland. These are two big wins for our program and to go 12-2 in this league; in my opinion, that’ s insane. It’s a heck of a Division II league, and we’re a
“I cannot say how much this team has come together and defensive rebounding has won these games down the stretch.”
The win was the eighth in a row for Jefferson pushing their record to 15-3 and 12-2 in the conference, tied for first with Struthers. It is the first league championship since 2016 when they won the All-American conference.
The loss drops Poland to 14-5 and 11-3 in conference play.
Hitchcock led Jefferson in scoring with 17.
Ray got his milestone basket in the final minute of the game to cap the celebration.
Afterwards, the senior said there is still some work to do.
“District title,” he said. “That’s what’s next for us ... district title.”
The Falcons have two more regular season games before the postseason. Next Tuesday at Edgewood, then next Friday at Madison.
