ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A little rain, actually a lot of rain, didn't deter area track and field athletes from competing on Saturday at the Laker Invitational at Pymatuning Valley High School.
The meet was celebrating a major milestone as it was launched in 1973 by then-coach Ron Weaver.
Weaver was back on site Saturday officiating the event he helped start with three teams on a three-lane cinder truck near the old bus garage in the village.
"I was coach and I said it would be nice to have an invitational," Weaver said. "It's been a good run."
The Laker Invite was renamed the "Ron Weaver Invitational" for a short period of time, said Pymatuning Valley High School Athletic Director Mel Nowakowski, who competed in the event from 1982-85. She said Weaver didn't like the name and it was eventually switched back to the Laker Invitational.
Weaver said there were very few fans on the three-row wooden bleachers at the old track. He said when the Lakers moved to the all weather track in the late 1970s the invitational grew and the facility became home to the county meet, league meets and a district meet.
Weaver cited volunteers as the backbone of the meets run at the school over the years.
"We were blessed to have a lot of good workers," he said.
Nowakowsi said the idea the meet has been happening for 50 years makes her feel old. She said she became quite accustomed to competing at the home facility.
"My senior year (1985) we never left this track," she said.
Ashtabula County teams competing included PV, Conneaut, Edgewood and Jefferson.
Many local coaches said they were proud of their teams that recovered from brutal morning rains to compete well.
The PV girls team finished second to McDonald with 72.5 points to the winners' 154. Edgewood was third with 58.5 points, followed by Jefferson sixth with 37 and Conneaut 10th with 25. Twelve girls teams competed in the event.
The Jefferson boys team finished second to McDonald with 99 points to the winners' 127 with Conneaut finishing fourth with 49 points, Edgewood sixth with 46 and PV eighth with 35 points. Eleven boys teams competed in the event.
The morning's torrential rains forced the cancellation of the pole vault and long jump competitions because of unsafe conditions.
"The long jump pit was a puddle after 18 feet," said PV boys coach Ryan Shontz.
McDonald's Carson Klase earned the Dan Dunlap Award for winning the 3200-meter run. The award is provided by the family in memory of Dunlap, who was an outstanding runner for the Lakers.
Bernardo Albuquerque, an exchange student at Conneaut, came to participate in the long jump, but took on the challenge of running the two-mile, for the first time, instead.
Edgewood boys head coach Jim Sanchez said he was happy with several younger team members who stepped up in the rain and did well.
Jefferson boys coach T.J. Furman said it was a pretty good day considering the conditions.
"Stephen Sly did a really nice job in the mile," he said of the performance that led to victory and a personal best of 4:38.
Jefferson sprinter Grant Hitchcock had a busy day placing in four events for a total of 19.5 points and teammate Kaige Boczar finished first in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
PV's Rowen Jenkins led the Lakers with wins in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, a third-place in the 1600 meter run. He also anchored the 4 x 400 relay to a fourth-place finish for 27 3/4 points.
Sanchez said he was happy with his sprint relays and many other underclassmen, including freshman Garret Tracy who finished fifth in the 3200 with a personal-record time of 10:47.
Edgewood's girls team was led by shot put and discus throwers Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky. Coxon won the shot and was fourth in the discus and Visnosky was fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
Conneaut's Chance Loomis was second in the high jump and hurdler Wyatt Payne won the 110 hurdles and helped the 4 x 200 relay team to a second-place finish.
Conneaut's Kyndall Spring finished second in the 3200 followed by Pymatuning Valley's Abby Miller.
