ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A little rain, actually a lot of rain, didn't deter area track and field athletes from competing on Saturday at the Laker Invitational at Pymatuning Valley High School.
The meet was celebrating a major milestone as it was launched in 1973 by then-coach Ron Weaver.
Weaver was back on site Saturday officiating the event he helped start with three teams on a three-lane cinder truck near the old bus garage in the village.
"I was coach and I said it would be nice to have an invitational," Weaver said. "It's been a good run."
The Laker Invite was renamed the "Ron Weaver Invitational" for a short period of time, said Pymatuning Valley High School Athletic Director Mel Nowakowski, who competed in the event from 1982-85.
Weaver said there were very few fans on the three-row wooden bleachers at the old track. He said when the Lakers moved to the all weather track in the late 1970s the invitational grew and the facility became home to the county meet, league meets and a district meet.
Weaver cited volunteers as the backbone of the meets run at the school over the years.
"We were blessed to have a lot of good workers," he said.
Nowakowsi said the idea the meet has been happening for 50 years makes her feel old. She said she became quite accustomed to competing at the home facility.
"My senior year [1985] we never left this track," she said.
PV, Conneaut, Edgewood and Jefferson were Ashtabula County teams that competed on Saturday.
The PV girls team finished second to McDonald with 72.5 points. McDonald scored 154 points.
Edgewood was third with 58.5 points, Jefferson sixth 37 and Conneaut 10th 25.
The Jefferson boys team finished with 99 points. McDonald also won the boys competiion with 127 points.
Conneaut placed fourth with 49 points, Edgewood sixth 46 and PV eighth 35 points.
The morning's torrential rains forced the cancellation of the pole vault and long jump competitions because of unsafe conditions.
"The long jump pit was a puddle after 18 feet," PV boys coach Ryan Shontz said.
McDonald's Carson Klase earned the Dan Dunlap Award for winning the 3200-meter run. The award is provided by the family in memory of Dunlap, who was an outstanding runner for the Lakers.
Bernardo Albuquerque, an exchange student at Conneaut, came to participate in the long jump, instead, took on the challenge of running the two-mile, for the first time.
Jefferson boys coach T.J. Furman said it was a pretty good day considering the conditions.
"Stephen Sly did a really nice job in the mile," he said of the performance that led to victory and a personal best of 4:38.
Jefferson sprinter Grant Hitchcock had a busy day, placing in four events for a total of 19.5 points and teammate Kaige Boczar finished first in the 100 and fourth in the 200.
Boczar also teamed with Daniel Bixler, Kyle Szitas and Luke Funtash to win the boys 4X100 relay.
PV's Rowen Jenkins led the Lakers with wins in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, a third-place in the 1600 meter run. She also anchored the 4x400 relay to a fourth-place finish for 27 3/4 points.
For Edgewood, Braylon Wetherbee, Ian Miller, Michael Bisbey and Ty Vencill finished first in the 4X200 relay. Sophomore Nick Kister placed third in the 300 hurdles, while freshman Garret Tracy took fifth in the 3200 with a personal-record time of 10:47.
Edgewood's girls team was led by shot put and discus throwers Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky. Coxon won the shot and was fourth in the discus and Visnosky notched fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
Conneaut hurdler Wyatt Payne won the 110 hurdles and helped the 4x200 relay team to a second-place finish. Teammate Chance Loomis was second in the high jump.
Conneaut's Kyndall Spring finished second in the 3200 followed by Pymatuning Valley's Abby Miller.
For the Falcons girls team, the 4X100 relay team of Holly Pierce, Gabby Talley, Liz Campbell and Riley Franklin finished second.
