JEFFERSON — It wasn’t like Jefferson’s 42-7 loss Norheast 8 Conference foe South Range was any closer than the scoreboard said.
But, the Falcons had opportunities to keep the Raiders from running away with things at Falcon Pride Stadium Friday night.
A pair of turnovers to start each half, along with a couple of big fourth-down conversions, by South Range, set the tone for how Jefferson’s chance at the top-ranked team in Division V, Region 17 would go.
The Raiders marched 68 yards on 11 plays on their first possession, then picked off Jefferson quarterback Grant Hitchcock on the Falcons second offensive snap of the game.
Four plays later, South Range had a 14-0 lead.
Jefferson answered back with a 16-play, 67-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard scamper by Hitchcok to cut the deficit to 14-7.
But the Raiders answered again, then really put the nail in the coffin late in the half, when quarterback Billy Skripac found Blake Ewert to convert a fourth and 11 call. One play later, South Range had its fourth TD of the night.
“We tried to blitz right there and they checked out of coverage that we don’t run and they’re up three scores,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said of the play that really ripped the heart from his team.
The loss dropped Jefferson to 5-3 on the season.
They’ll look to bounce back next week att Poland.
On Friday night, Hanna said his team knew full well what they were up against.
“That’s a great ball team,” Hanna said. “They took advantage of our mistakes. They’re a greatly coached team, but there were some things we could have done better to keep it a little closer.”
If the late score in the first half didn’t erase all doubt, a Jefferson fumble on its first possession of the second hal did. That set up the Raiders with a short field and another trip to the end zone.
Skripac finished the night 8 of 11 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
Tyler Remish added 101 yards on the ground on 13 carries, most of his damage in the second half when South Range’s offensive line started to assert itself.
For the Falcons, Hitchcock was held without a completion, but rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries. He had seven rushes for 32 yards, including the touchdown on Jefferson’s only scoring drive.
Jefferson’s Luke Funtash ran the ball well on the drive, but after that drive, South Range made the necessary tweeks on defense to stall the attack.
“They did a great job of adjusting and [tonight] just wasn’t our night,” Hanna said. “We’ll get back in the lab and figure it out though. We go to Poland next week for another heavyweight fight. We’ll see what we can. We have lots of fight left.”
