ANDOVER — There were still slim hopes for the Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team when Dylan Turvey stepped to the free-throw line. South Range was ahead a couple possessions with 11.3 seconds left.
Turvey missed both free throws, but he grabbed his own rebound to clinch a 59-52 win over the Lakers in a Division III sectional semifinal Tuesday night.
Those couple seconds were symbolic of the way the night went for the Lakers (11-11).
“It’s been the story of the season all year for us: lapses,” PV head coach Ryan Shontz said. “We play great for a few minutes — a two-minute burst — and then all of a sudden, the game’s out of reach. That’s what happened tonight.”
The Lakers fell into a hole in the first quarter, trailing 19-9. Fouls, rebounding by South Range (7-16) and turnovers all plagued PV in the first half. But a quick burst of offense in the final minutes of the second quarter helped cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-26 before halftime.
Things got better for the Lakers after the break. Zane Neczeporenko scored on a pair of layups to tie the game. On PV’s next possession, the Lakers took a 33-30 lead, their first of the game, on a 3-pointer by Tyler Britton with a couple minutes into the third quarter.
“We stopped turning over the ball,” Britton said of the third-quarter performance. “We started playing together more as a team and rotating the ball. Instead of getting it to one person, we rotated it around so it wasn’t just glued to one person as everybody just stood there and watched.”
PV held a 40-39 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. But the Raiders found a quick burst of offense on a night where they only shot 16 of 48 from the floor. Blake Krznaric hit a 3-pointer, followed by layups from Corey Penick and Landon Moore to give the Raiders a 48-45 lead with 3:47 to play.
That’s when the Lakers’ first-quarter errors returned. PV was 1 of 6 from the floor, committed two turnovers and allowed three offensive rebounds the rest of the game.
The Raiders won the rebounding battle, 40-26. They also shot 25 of 39 from the free-throw line and forced 20 turnovers.
“Played excellent basketball to get back into the game, take the lead, and then a two-minute lapse. Everything falls apart. The wheels fall off,” Shontz said.
Klucinec led the Raiders with 17 points. Moore added 15 points with three assists and a game-high eight rebounds.
Britton led all scorers with 24 points for PV. Neczeporenko had seven points and tied Blake Krznaric with a team-high five rebounds. Neczeporenko also finished with a game-high five assists. Robert Verba added six points, three rebounds and three assists.
It was an up-and-down season for the Lakers.
They lost key contributors from the 2021 team due to graduation. That meant the seniors had to adjust to playing with the young players that were getting varsity minutes.
The leadership of the team now changes hands to the class of 2023.
Britton said he will work with his teammates during the summer, getting some shots up at his house.
Verba, one of the PV seniors, said he hopes the younger players learned to give every opponent their best game next year.
“I think toward the end of the season, we really started just meshing well as a team,” Verba said. “A couple calls didn’t go our way in the last game, but I think we fought well. We just didn’t get the win at the end.”
South Range will advance to the sectional final on Friday. The Raiders will face fourth-seeded Liberty.
