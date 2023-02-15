JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Falcons brought their ‘A’ game to the first quarter, but couldn’t maintain the intensity and lost 48-45 in overtime to South Range at Jefferson on Tuesday evening.
The loss resulted in a three-way tie for the Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball title between Jefferson, South Range and Girard.
The Falcons sprinted out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but scored only 20 more points the rest of regulation which ended in a 40-40 tie.
South Range bested Jefferson (16-6) in overtime, as Luke Rohan hit a 3-point basket with less than three seconds to go to secure the victory.
After Rohan’s shot, the Falcons called two timeouts.
Joe DeGeorge let go a three quarter court shot that hit the rim, but careened away leading to a Raiders’ celebration in front of the visitor’s bench.
“They [South Range] were more physical in the second half,” Jefferson coach Rob Pisano. “It came to turnovers and rebounds.”
Pisano said his team did not intentionally slow the pace after getting the early lead.
“They [South Range] guarded us better,” he said.
Pisano’s Falcons played a hard man-to-man and through in an occasional 3-2 zone defense.
Both teams ran very deliberate offenses which led to the final score.
South Range slowly started its come back by outscoring the Falcons 8-4 in the second quarter and 14-10 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the pattern continue as South Range had a 12-6 advantage.
South Range took a five-point lead in overtime. The Falcons came back as Anthony Covetta hit two foul shots after getting fouled on a three-point attempt with 37 seconds remaining.
He missed the third foul shot, a teammate got the rebound and passed to him immediately and he drained a three pointer to tie the score.
Joe DeGeorge paced the Falcons with 17 points, while Covetta added 12.
Landon Moore tallied 21 points to lead the Raiders.
The Falcons are scheduled to host West Geauga in a Division II sectional tournament first-round game at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.