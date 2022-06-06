Robert Verba and Hagan Hejduk were honored among Ohio's best on Monday.
The county players were selected all-state by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association in Division III.
Verba, a Pymatuning Valley senior, was selected second team all-state at catcher.
"I'm very thankful to be an all-state player," he said. "It means a lot to me. We didn't play a lot of games. Hopefully it translates to the next level."
Verba batted .545 with six home runs, 20 runs, 15 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and 10 stolen bases in just 16 games during the 2022 season.
"Robert is a once-in-a-generation talent, and I was lucky enough to have coached him," Lakers coach Jeff Compan said. "I feel bad that he was only able to get 16 games in."
Verba set goals entering the season.
"I wanted to hit five home runs, which I surpassed in a fewer number of games, and wanted to earn all-state honors," he said.
Also a football and basketball player, Verba said baseball is his favorite sport.
"I love the challenge," he said. "Even if you have an off night and go 0-3, that's the fun of it."
Verba, who was one of three PV valedictorians in 2022, said he's going to Youngstown State and walk-on the baseball team next season.
"My goal is to play Division I," he said. "Hopefully, I can prove people wrong."
He said he's interested in studying a form of engineering.
Hejduk, a Grand Valley senior, posted honorable mention all-Ohio honors.
In the 2022 season, Hejduk, a pitcher-shortstop, hit .443 with 35 hits, 10 doubles, 17 RBIs, 25 runs and 27 stolen bases.
On the mound, he accrued a 5-0 mark with a 0.78 ERA and three saves.
In 27 innings, Hejduk appeared in eight games with three starts. He allowed 14 hits, three earned runs and nine walks with 37 strikeouts.
"I would like to thank my parents for being there for me throughout my whole baseball career," said Hejduk, who is planning on attending school and playing at Lake Erie College next season. "I would like to thank my coaches for not only making me a better baseball player, but a better person overall.
"Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for putting up with my antics the last four years."
