Staff Report
MASSILLON — Ellie Struna finished seventh in the shot put at the Division III Massillon Perry Regional on Wednesday night.
The senior had a best of 35-7.50 for her spot.
“I was hoping for a PR [36-8] to possibly move on, but I didn’t quite get that,” Struna said. “But I’m glad I was able to throw better than I did at districts and place top eight.
“The competition was tough so I’m happy enough where I ended up.”
The top four in each event qualify for the state tournament next weekend at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Garaway’s Makayla Sitzlar snared the fourth spot with a 37-2.75.
Barnesville’s Anna Yater won the event at 39-3.25.
Struna is scheduled to compete in the discus on Friday.
“I’m excited to see how I do Friday, knowing I need to PR,” she said. “To place top eight is intimidating, but i’m excited to throw and see how it plays out.”
In running prelims for the Lakers on Wednesday, Jolene Sharpe advanced in the 400. The freshman ran a 1:01.83 for fifth.
The top two from each heat and next four fastest times qualified for the finals.
Also for PV, Rowen Jenkins placed 13th in the 300 hurdles semifinals in a time of 51.61, while Jansen Smith finished 11th overall in the 400 at 52.80.
“My kids ran great, threw great and vaulted great,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. “So proud of all their efforts.”
In addition to the 400 final, Sharpe is scheduled to compete in the long jump. Action is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. with the field events and 6 p.m. running finals on Friday.
Grand Valley is also scheduled to have athletes compete on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.