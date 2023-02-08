Asa Frush and Grace Stroke may be approaching their final laps as high school swimmers.
But before they hang up their caps and goggles for the final time, the two Pymatuning Valley swimmers hope to go where no swimmer from their school has gone before — the district meet.
Frush and Stroke will compete in the Division II sectional swim meet at Spire Academy on Friday.
A year ago, both competitors were very close, but ended up on the wrong side of the cut time to reach the next event.
This year, Stroke and Frush will look to extend their season at least one more weekend.
“It is a big goal of mine,” Frush said. “During the offseason, we put in a lot of work and it’s just kind of another level that everyone is trying to get to, and just being close gives you that extra push.”
Frush was one place away from qualifying in the 100 back, while Stroke placed within two spots in the 50 freestyle and the 200 individual medley.
Stroke said being close last year sets a fine line between being encouraged and being frustrated.
At the same time, though, she believes reaching the district meet would be a huge leap for the PV program.
“It’s a little frustrating being so close to a goal like that,” Stroke said. “But, it would mean a lot to me and I think it would be a good thing for our school and the sport. It would bring a little more attention to it and hopefully grow the program. I think it would be a really good thing.”
Swimming is as physically a demanding as any varsity sport.
But for those attending PV, about a 45-minute bus ride is added from Andover to Spire for practice and back.
“It can be like a three, four-hour commitment everyday on top of school,” Stroke said. “We’ve put a lot of effort into trying to improve and that’s what we’ve done.”
The amount of work swimmers like Frush and Stroke put in for a sport that does not nearly get the fanfare and exposure as other more traditional high sports is not something that coach Scott Keller takes lightly.
“It’s a tremendous source of pride for me that these kids put in this amount of work,” he said. “Early in the season when we’re doing dry-land practices, practice time can last between three and a half to four hours, four nights a week.
“In order to do that and to keep up with that commitment to swim and to the program, and on top of that to keep up with their academics, it’s a real testament to their work ethic and their dedication.”
Seeing that work pay off with a ticket to the district meet would be good for not only the girls and the coach, but the entire PV pool program.
“It’d be a very big deal,” Keller said. “It would be a real message to the team to see a couple of kids advance to the districts.”
Other swimmers that could be busy next weekend getting ready for the district meet included: Conneaut’s Kira Mucci and Liam Rich in the 100 breaststroke; Jefferson’s Izzy Hanek, a two-time state qualifier who will begin her senior year postseason and Jordan Dille, who looks to get back to the district meet for a second year in a row.
A couple of county sophomores — Edgewood’s Tyler Hill and Geneva’s Nathan Reigle — nearly made it to the state meet a year ago.
Also from Geneva, Angelina Brown, Abby Griffiths and Caiden Collins are all seeking a return to the district meet. Tyler Lee could make it as well.
The Eagles also have a couple of strong relay teams.
In the Division I meet which will take place Saturday, also at Spire, Lakeside’s Mary Grace Miklacic will compete in the 50 and 500 freestyle events. She qualified a year ago for districts.
